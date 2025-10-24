The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Research Update

The Platform Group AG: mwb research initiates coverage with BUY recommendation and price target of EUR 19.50

24.10.2025 / 09:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Platform Group AG: mwb research initiates coverage with BUY recommendation and price target of EUR 19.50

Düsseldorf, 24 October 2025. mwb research has initiated coverage of The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1,“TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, with a BUY recommendation and a price target of EUR 19.50.

The complete research report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at mwb research initiation.

The Platform Group AG:

The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 28 industries with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms and luxury fashion. The Group has 18 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. In 2024, sales of EUR 525 million was realized with an operating result (EBITDA adjusted) of EUR 33 million.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Nathalie Richert

Head of Investor Relations

...

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany



24.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News