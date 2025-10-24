Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

The Platform Group AG: Mwb Research Initiates Coverage With BUY Recommendation And Price Target Of EUR 19.50


2025-10-24 02:07:38
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Research Update
The Platform Group AG: mwb research initiates coverage with BUY recommendation and price target of EUR 19.50
24.10.2025 / 09:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Platform Group AG: mwb research initiates coverage with BUY recommendation and price target of EUR 19.50
Düsseldorf, 24 October 2025. mwb research has initiated coverage of The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1,“TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, with a BUY recommendation and a price target of EUR 19.50.

The complete research report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at mwb research initiation.
The Platform Group AG:

The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 28 industries with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms and luxury fashion. The Group has 18 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. In 2024, sales of EUR 525 million was realized with an operating result (EBITDA adjusted) of EUR 33 million.
Contact:

Investor Relations
Nathalie Richert
Head of Investor Relations
...
Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany

24.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: The Platform Group AG
Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
40589 Düsseldorf
Germany
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1
WKN: A2QEFA
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Oslo
EQS News ID: 2217930

End of News EQS News Service

2217930 24.10.2025 CET/CEST

MENAFN24102025004691010666ID1110244152



EQS Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search