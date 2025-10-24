The Platform Group AG: Mwb Research Initiates Coverage With BUY Recommendation And Price Target Of EUR 19.50
The Platform Group AG
/ Key word(s): Research Update
The Platform Group AG: mwb research initiates coverage with BUY recommendation and price target of EUR 19.50
The complete research report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at mwb research initiation.
The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 28 industries with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms and luxury fashion. The Group has 18 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. In 2024, sales of EUR 525 million was realized with an operating result (EBITDA adjusted) of EUR 33 million.
Investor Relations
24.10.2025
