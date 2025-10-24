Medios AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Medios AG: Reallocation of Bencis shares

24.10.2025 / 11:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release Medios AG: Block placement of Bencis shares Berlin, October 24, 2025 – The Medios-Group (“Medios“ or“the Company”), a leading provider of Specialty Pharma in Europe, was informed that Bencis Capital Partners B.V. ("Bencis") has reallocated its entire shareholding in Medios AG. The shares, which represent a total of approx. 6.7% of Medios' share capital, were sold to the institutional investor Janus Henderson Group Plc (“Janus Henderson”). The overall placement was advised by Berenberg. The private equity investment company Bencis Capital Partners B.V. (Bencis) acquired 1,700,000 Medios shares in 2024 through a contribution-in-kind capital increase related to Medios' acquisition of Ceban Pharmaceuticals B.V. Matthias Gärtner, CEO of Medios AG, stated: "We welcome Janus Henderson as a new institutional and long-term-oriented investor among our shareholders and are pleased with the trust in our strategy and growth story. We have known Janus Henderson for many years and greatly appreciate the professional dialogue."

About Medios AG Medios is a leading provider of Specialty Pharma in Europe. With locations in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain, the Company supports key partners in the supply chain with innovative solutions and intelligent services. Medios has focused on pioneering individualized medicine to make the most innovative therapies available to everyone together with pharmacies, specialist practices and pharmaceutical companies. Medios AG is Germany's first listed specialty pharmaceutical Company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and are included in the SDAX selection index. More information on individualized medicine: Contact Claudia Nickolaus Head of Investor & Public Relations, ESG Communications Medios AG Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin T +49 30 232 566 800 ...p Disclaimer This communication contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those currently anticipated as a result of various risk factors and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings and the availability of financing. Medios AG assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release. 24.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News