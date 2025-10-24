LR Health & Beauty SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Forecast

LR Health & Beauty SE reports on business development in the third quarter of 2025

24.10.2025 / 18:50 CET/CEST

Sales of EUR 66.0 million in the third quarter of 2025; EUR 208.8 million in the first nine months of 2025

EBITDA reported of EUR 2.9 million in the third quarter of 2025; EUR 16.3 million in the first nine months of 2025

Successful relaunch of the fragrance segment and a well-stocked product pipeline create additional business opportunities for LR distributors

Focus on developing an action plan with suitable measures to sustainably improve the capital and financing structure Sales and earnings guidance for fiscal year 2025 revised again Ahlen, October 24, 2025 – LR Health & Beauty SE, Europe's leading digital social commerce company for high-quality nutritional supplements and beauty products, provides preliminary information on its business development in the third quarter of 2025 and in the first nine months of 2025. In the third quarter of the 2025 financial year, LR Health & Beauty SE generated sales (revenue from goods sold) of EUR 66.0 million according to preliminary figures, which corresponds to a decline of 5.0% compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year (previous year: EUR 69.4 million). In the first nine months of 2025, sales amounted to EUR 208.8 million representing a decrease of 1.8% compared with the prior-year figure of EUR 212.7 million. The generally subdued consumer sentiment in the Western European markets also had a noticeable impact on the LR Group's business in the third quarter. By contrast, positive momentum has already come from the two new collections in the fragrance portfolio, which were successfully launched onto the market in September. On the earnings side, based on preliminary figures, the company generated EBITDA reported of EUR 2.9 million in the third quarter of 2025. The significant decline of 59.9% compared to the previous year (Q3 2024: EUR 7.3 million) is mainly due to the lower sales and increased costs in the areas of marketing and sales. As a result, for the first nine months of 2025, EBITDA reported amounts to EUR 16.3 million (9M 2024: EUR 19.0 million). In addition, normalized EBITDA reached EUR 3.8 million in the third quarter of 2025 (Q3 2024: EUR 8.7 million) and EUR 19.1 million on a nine-month basis (9M 2024: EUR 23.1 million). Jörg Körfer, CEO of LR Health & Beauty SE, explains: "In a market environment still characterized by high uncertainty and restrained consumer spending, we focus on deliberately strengthening the operating performance of the LR Group. The continuous optimisation and expansion of our product portfolio – most recently through the successful market launch of innovative fragrance lines – is an important strategic pillar. In addition, we want to align our processes even more closely with the needs of our distributors. The successfully conducted Business Days in September once again made it clear that together with our strong partner community, we can accomplish a great deal and make even better use of the potential in our business areas." Expansion of the product portfolio To mark its 40th anniversary, LR has realigned its fragrance portfolio and responds to consumer demand for particularly high-quality fragrance experiences with two new collections. The LR MOOD INFUSION line comprises 18 fragrances based on a patented mood technology and incorporates the latest scientific findings on the intensification of emotions. The second collection, LR ICONIC ELIXIRS, consists of four luxury perfumes that use rare essences such as Egyptian jasmine to create exceptional intensity and character. Both product lines feature improved formulas, high-quality packaging and the highest "Made in Germany" quality standards. In addition, LR has a well-stocked product pipeline to further complement the portfolio with suitable products and open up additional business opportunities for LR distribution partners. Forecast 2025 In view of the challenging business development in the third quarter of 2025 and initiatives to secure sustainable financing for the LR Group, the Management Board has once again reassessed sales and earnings expectations. The Management Board now expects sales (revenue from goods sold) to be in the range of EUR 276 million to EUR 281 million for the full year 2025. Previously, sales were forecast to remain stable compared with the previous year (2024: EUR 289.2 million). EBITDA reported for the 2025 financial year is now expected to be between EUR 17.0 million and EUR 20.0 million, whereas the previous forecast was for EBITDA reported between EUR 24.0 million and EUR 27.0 million. In the fourth quarter of 2025, one-time effects in the low single-digit million euro range are expected to weigh on earnings in connection with initiatives to sustainably improve the financing situation. "Our mission is clear: We want to make the LR Group operationally and financially sustainable for the future. From a financial point of view, we are in talks with the bond creditors of the 2024/2028 bond and have commissioned a restructuring report for support. This is intended to assist to develop an appropriate action plan for the company and to improve the capital and financing structure of the LR Group sustainably with appropriate measures," says Jörg Körfer, CEO of LR Health & Beauty SE.

LR Group Under the motto“More quality for your life”, the LR Group – headquartered in the town of Ahlen/Westphalia – successfully produces and distributes various high-quality nutritional supplements and cosmetic products in 32 countries. As an attractive Social Commerce Company, LR supports the personal exchange in its community with efficient, digital solutions. The holistic tool“LR neo” offers the international partnership all business-relevant key figures and information for their LR business in one dashboard. Since 1985, LR has been firmly established in the market as a“people business” with a focus on people and personal consultation. In times of changing working environments, the business model is particularly appealing to those who are looking for more flexibility, a better work-life balance and greater financial independence. The processing of aloe vera has been one of LR's core competencies for over 20 years. Only the leaf's valuable inside is used for the products. In Ahlen, the company has built one of the most modern aloe vera production facilities for aloe vera drinking gels in Europe. In the fall of 2009, LR founded the LR Global Kids Fund e.V., which supports disadvantaged children and their families in many countries around the world efficiently and without the usual red tape in cooperation with local institutions. For further information on our commitment to sustainability, please read our Sustainability Report. LR currently has around 1,200 employees and hundreds of thousands of registered community members.

