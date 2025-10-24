Peru And Lima Triumph At The World Culinary Awards 2025: A Double Recognition That Reaffirms The Country's Global Gastronomic Prestige

Lima, Peru, October 24th, 2025, NewsDirect

Peru once again confirms its status as one of the world's great gastronomic references. In the most recent edition of the World Culinary Awards, the country received two major distinctions:“Best Culinary Destination in Latin America 2025” and“Lima, Best Culinary City in Latin America 2025.”

These awards highlight the richness, diversity, and innovation of Peruvian cuisine, which blends ancestral traditions, exceptional local products, and contemporary creativity. They also confirm Lima's central role as an essential culinary metropolis.

An exceptional cuisine, between tradition and modernity

Peru's success is based on a rare alchemy: a millenary legacy, exceptional biodiversity, and an openness to the world that make it a true culinary laboratory. From the Andes to the Amazon and along the Pacific coast, each region offers unique flavors and outstanding products - from quinoa to purple corn, from native potatoes to Pacific fish.

This diversity inspires a new generation of chefs, such as Virgilio Martínez, Pía León, and Mitsuharu Tsumura, who have skillfully combined respect for tradition with contemporary creativity. Their establishments - Central, Kjolle, and Maido - are now among the best restaurants in the world, contributing to the international prestige of Peruvian gastronomy.

Lima, the capital of flavor

Chosen as“Best Culinary City in Latin America 2025,” Lima stands out as a vibrant metropolis where authentic markets, signature restaurants, and cutting-edge culinary concepts intertwine. A cosmopolitan city and a true haven for food lovers, it captivates both chefs and travelers seeking unforgettable sensory experiences.

From its popular cevicherías to its top establishments, the capital reflects the soul of a country where cuisine is a true art of living. This recognition is all the more deserved considering that Lima is home to four restaurants featured in the World's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 and seven in the 50 Best Latin America 2024, reaffirming its status as the gastronomic capital of the continent.

A promising destination for international tourism

For international audiences and professionals, this double accolade serves as an invitation to rediscover Peru through its flavors. Themed culinary tours and stays are multiplying - cooking workshops, market visits, meetings with producers, tastings on estates or in the Andean highlands. In this way, the culinary journey becomes a true guiding thread to explore the country, blending authenticity, sustainability, and emotion.

