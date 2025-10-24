The UK's Quirky Side Hustles Include Line Sitting And Break-Up Text Writers

The quirkiest side hustles in the UK include line sitting, being a professional break-up-text writer and 'rent-a-friend'.

Other unique ways of earning cash on the side included creating custom jingles, making miniature graveyards and being part of a police lineup.

According to the survey of 1,400 adults with a side hustle, 29 per cent considered their methods of earning some extra money 'quirky' – with 78 per cent admitting it's completely different to their day job.

While Gen Z in particular are turning their everyday passions into pounds, with 57 per cent saying they would consider turning theirs into a full time job, compared with just 14 per cent of boomers.

With 48 per cent of side hustlers not considering themselves as small business owners, there could be a range of benefits they are missing out on.

Laura Joseph, from the brand, said:“The UK's side-hustle economy is thriving, with people across the country finding creative ways to turn their passions into pay cheques.

“From paranormal tours, to food art and even writing breakup messages for other people, there's an incredible spirit of creativity and determination out there.”

Other unique ways of making some extra pounds included crocheting, creating ASMR content and making costumes for dolls.

Creating custom jigsaws for businesses, making personalised love letters for special occasions and creating quirky portraits of their late budgie were also mentioned by respondents.

While side hustles considered for the future included writing quiz questions, making art with AI and designing novelty tea towels.

One in six (16 per cent) would be open to creating a 'name my baby' service according to the OnePoll data.

Of those who don't consider themselves small business owner, despite the supplementary income they produce, 50 per cent believe they don't generate enough cash to qualify.

Almost half (47 per cent) simply do it for fun while the majority (69 per cent) see their side hustle as a way to pay the bills.

And 48 per cent rated their chances of turning theirs into a full-time job.

But the benefits are clear, as aside from the cash, it's flexible, something they can do solo and allows them to be creative.

20 WAYS SIDE HUSTLERS WOULD CONSIDER MAKING SOME EXTRA CASH:

1. Writing quiz questions

2. Make art with AI

3. 'Line sitting' (getting paid to queue for someone else)

4. Designing novelty tea towels

5. Making quirky pottery

6. Selling handmade confetti

7. Offering“breakup apology” writing services

8. Creating custom jingles for small businesses

9. Creating bespoke treasure hunts for birthdays or proposals

10. Offering“name my baby” services

11. Renting out garden gnomes for photo shoots

12. Renting out vintage board games

13. Acting as a professional mourner at funerals

14. Selling 80s cartoon figurines

15. Renting out sheds as tiny pop-up shops

16. Creating miniature food art for dollhouses

17. Building bug hotels

18. Offering“silent disco dog walking”

19. Making custom scarecrows for allotments

20. Hosting paranormal investigation tours