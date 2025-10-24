A Nation's Legacy, A People's Memory Exhibition Opened Celebrating Nmoq's 50-Year Journey

MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Chairperson of Qatar Museums Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani opened A Nation's Legacy, A People's Memory: Fifty Years Told, a landmark exhibition celebrating the National Museum of Qatar's (NMoQ) 50-year journey, alongside a series of milestone events including recognition of major donors, the Anniversary Awards Dinner: Recognising Evolution - A Journey from Tradition to Tomorrow, and the Taste Evolution: Collaboration Dinner organised by Qatar Creates.A Nation's Legacy, A People's Memory: Fifty Years Told, offers a comprehensive survey of NMoQ's origin, growth, and evolution, tracing its journey from its founding in 1975 as the first national museum in the region to its reinvention in 2019 as a cutting-edge experiential museum housed in an iconic building designed by French architect Jean Nouvel.blade-->





The 50th anniversary celebrations of NMoQ commenced with the symbolic voyage of the historical dhow Fateh Al Khair across Doha. Sailing along the Corniche, the dhow, bearing the museum's logo on its sail, reflected NMoQ's narrative of continuity, resilience, and transformation.



The ceremony featured cultural maritime performances by renowned Qatari singer Munsoor Al Muhannadi, alongside national performers and institutions, highlighting a collective pride in Qatar's heritage and reaffirming the museum's role as a bridge between past and present, where history inspires future generations.



The celebrations paid tribute to the significant donations that have enriched Qatar Museums' collections and supported the preservation of the nation's cultural heritage. These gifts reflect a deep sense of civic pride and the shared commitment among individuals, families, and institutions to safeguarding Qatar's legacy for future generations.



Since its founding, NMoQ has stood as a landmark of Qatar's commitment to culture and heritage. As one of the first museums in the Arabian Gulf, it has influenced cultural initiatives in the region and remains a source of pride and identity to the people of Qatar.



The idea for the museum was initiated in 1972 by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani with a mission to collect and display the history, traditions, and natural environment of Qatar. The Qatar National Museum officially opened in 1975 within the Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Palace, and its restoration won the Aga Khan Award for Architecture in 1980.



After nearly three decades, the museum closed in 2004 for redevelopment. A new museum was designed by Jean Nouvel, inspired by the desert rose, and inaugurated in 2019 by HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. The design preserved the historic Old Palace while redefining Qatar's cultural landscape.



HE Director of the National Museum of Qatar Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Thani said, "For half a century, the National Museum of Qatar has safeguarded the legacy of our nation and our national treasures while continually developing new means of storytelling through the latest advances in technology. With A Nation's Legacy, A People's Memory: Fifty Years Told, we invite audiences to join us in celebrating the institution's remarkable record of honouring our heritage while imagining what is to come."



The exhibition starts in temporary gallery 13, where visitors will explore the museum's history, from its establishment in the 1970s to its reinvention in the 21st century. Documents and photographs of personal stories of individuals who were part of the museum's legacy highlight its cultural significance, while archival photographs and documents trace its role in chronicling Qatar's transformation. These narratives are presented alongside artists Shouq Al Mana and Khalifa Al-Thani.



The site-responsive installation by Qatari artist Shouq Al Mana, reimagine the original Earth Dome as a tribute to technological innovation and national identity. The work recalls the 1975 display that paired a Quranic verse with a visualisation of Earth's formation, narrating Qatar's transformation from an island to a Gulf nation.



The reinterpreted Earth Dome includes a slightly parted egal, a subtle homage to HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al-Thani's distinctive way of wearing it-a gesture that became an enduring symbol of Qatari heritage. While Khalifa Al-Thani's installations reflect on the nation's evolving cultural identity. Our Past is the Foundation; Our Future is Built Upon It uses TV installations and AI animation to reanimate the Old Palace's architecture and history.



It then extends to the Old Palace, where visitor testimonials offer personal reflections and memories of the museum across generations. The visitors will also have the opportunity to record their memories, presented alongside site-specific works by VCU students. The immersive installation, Echoes of time, The Four Doors, by Yousef Fakhoor, unfolds a poetic journey through Qatar's past, present, and imagined future.



Using sound, light, and video, four symbolic doors invite visitors to listen, look, and reflect, with each portal revealing a moment in time, from a young girl's whispered prayer in 1975 to a vision of Qatar in 2050, bridging generations through memory and emotion. His multimedia installation Full Moon in the central majlis presents four windows into landscapes-desert, shore, city's edge, and the National Museum of Qatar-inviting quiet reflection.



Additionally, another installation by Khalifa Al Thani Pearls Don't Lie on the Sand transforms the traditional dhow into a luminous sculpture evoking resilience and discovery.



Public programming accompanying the exhibition will reflect NMoQ's commitment to engaging audiences of all ages nurturing creativity, learning, and cultural participation.



Building on this, programmes such as NMoQ Late: Our Heritage, By Young NMoQ will empower teenagers to take an active role in the museum through creative expression, after-hours access, and culturally relevant initiatives. These programmes will position NMoQ as a 'third space', a welcoming environment beyond home and school where youth can connect, collaborate, and lead, developing both skills and a sense of ownership within the community.



The museum's learning and outreach programming will further extend these opportunities, providing workshops, educational activities, and immersive experiences that will connect audiences with Qatar's rich heritage. Culinary initiatives, including collaborations with Chef Noof, Desert Rose, and cooking classes at Jiwan, will highlight food as living heritage, allowing participants to explore how traditional practices can be preserved, adapted, and celebrated in contemporary life. Together, these programmes will transform the exhibition from a historical survey into a vibrant, interactive journey that will celebrate Qatar's past, present, and future.





Nation's Legacy, A People's Memory: Fifty Years Told is presented as part of Evolution Nation, an 18-month campaign honouring Qatar's cultural journey over the past 50 years, since the founding of the National Museum of Qatar. Curated by Qatar Creates, the national movement positioning Qatar as a global hub for art, culture, and creativity, Evolution Nation highlights both the nation's cultural milestones and its aspirations for the future.