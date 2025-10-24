Habitat For Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County Partners With Wesco To Help Build And Preserve Affordable Housing

MENAFN - 3BL) ORLANDO, Fl., October 24, 2025 /3BL/ – Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County is proud to continue its partnership with Wesco to help build and preserve affordable housing in Central Florida.

Wesco, a leading global supply chain solutions provider with a distribution center, warehouses and sales offices in Orlando, generously supports Habitat Orlando & Osceola's Habitat Inspects Program, which provides free four-point and wind mitigation inspections to qualified homeowners. In the first two years, this program collectively saved participants $200,000 on annual home insurance premiums. Individual savings averaged $900 per year.

“At Habitat Orlando & Osceola, we know that we can't build our way out of the current housing crisis happening in Central Florida. We have found ways to help existing homeowners preserve and remain in their already affordable homes,” said Habitat Orlando & Osceola President & CEO Catherine Steck McManus.“We're proud to partner with Wesco to help offer home preservation services in our community.”

“It's great to see our Wesco employees lending their time and talents to help maintain affordable housing in our communities. Repairs and preventative maintenance programs are essential to home stability and security. We are proud to continue to support Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County,” said Chris Wolf, Wesco Chief Human Resources Officer and executive sponsor for Wesco Cares.

Wesco is also proud to support Habitat Orlando & Osceola's mission on the build site. Last week, a group of 10 volunteers helped lay sod outside of a brand-new Habitat home in Orange County's Holden Heights neighborhood. When complete, the home will be sold with an affordable mortgage to a local family.

About Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County

Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County is driven by a vision where everyone has an affordable place to call home, a stable foundation that fosters health, opportunity, and progress for all. Habitat Orlando & Osceola pioneers innovative housing solutions, empowers individuals through knowledge, and transforms communities by addressing the root causes of the housing crisis. Founded in 1986, Habitat Orlando & Osceola has built, rehabbed or repaired over 900 homes throughout Central Florida. Through home builds, repairs, housing counseling, financial education classes, and other programming, Habitat Orlando & Osceola serves more than 2,000 people each year. The nonprofit has achieved recognition as one of the 40“top producers” out of over 1,100 Habitat for Humanity International affiliates working in communities throughout the United States and in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit HabitatOrlando.

About Wesco International

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with approximately $22 billion in annual sales in 2024 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, educational institutions, government agencies, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.