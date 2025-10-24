Four African Nations Taken Off Money-Laundering 'Grey List'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: A global anti-money-laundering watchdog said on Friday that it removed South Africa, Burkina Faso, Nigeria and Mozambique from its "grey list" of countries subjected to increased monitoring.

Countries on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) have "strategic deficiencies" in their efforts to counter money laundering and terrorist financing, but are cooperating with the agency to correct the problems.

After "successful on-site visits", delegates at a FATF meeting in Paris removed the four nations, saying they had completed their action plans within agreed timeframes."

As a result they will no longer be subject to increased monitoring.

More than 200 countries and jurisdictions have pledged to implement the recommendations of the FATF, which regularly reviews their efforts to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism and weapons proliferation.

It also has a "black list" of nations that are considered high-risk jurisdictions, currently consisting of Iran, Myanmar and North Korea.