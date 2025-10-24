Afghanistan, Iran, Türkiye Agree On Strategic Rail Corridor

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public Works says Afghanistan, Iran, and Türkiye have agreed that connecting the Middle Eastern and European railway networks to East Asia through the expansion of the Khaf–Herat railway to Mazar-i-Sharif represents the most efficient transit route.

In a statement, the ministry said Mawlawi Mohammad Ishaq Sahibzada, Deputy Minister for Railways, led a technical delegation to Türkiye on 19 October this year to attend the 36th Regional Assembly of the International Union of Railways (UIC).

The ministry added that the visit aimed to participate in the UIC assembly, the 9th meeting of the Working Group on Freight Transport through the UIC Middle East Regional Office, and trilateral cooperation meetings between senior railway officials from Afghanistan, Iran, and Türkiye.

According to the ministry, the trilateral meeting was held on 22 October on the sidelines of the UIC Regional Assembly.

The session sought to expand trilateral cooperation in railway development and discuss the significance of rail connectivity among the three countries for the movement of commercial goods.

During the meeting, Turkish officials stated that through joint collaboration they would be able to link the rail networks of Türkiye and Iran with China via Afghanistan.

The statement noted that all three countries agreed that extending the Khaf–Herat line to Mazar-i-Sharif would provide a highly competitive and advantageous transit corridor for trade within the region, compared to existing routes.

The ministry said the three countries also agreed to jointly launch the design and construction of the Herat–Mazar-i-Sharif railway, benefiting from their shared financial, technical, and human resources.

The meeting further addressed efforts to increase the volume of commercial cargo transported via the Khaf–Herat line. Officials from the three countries described its completion and operation as a significant opportunity to strengthen regional rail cooperation and affirmed their commitment to facilitating and expanding freight movement along this corridor.

The ministry added that a memorandum of cooperation on railway development was signed at the conclusion of the meeting.

