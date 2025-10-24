Inamerica Education Announces Official Membership With The Enrollment Management Association

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- InAmerica Education, a leading admissions consulting firm committed to guiding students through every stage of the K–12 and college application process, is proud to announce its official membership with the Enrollment Management Association (EMA). This new affiliation marks a significant milestone in InAmerica's mission to provide students and families with the highest quality, data-informed, and ethically grounded admissions guidance.

Founded in 2013, InAmerica Education has long been a trusted partner for families navigating the competitive landscape of private school and university admissions. With this new partnership, InAmerica joins a global network of independent school professionals and enrollment experts committed to advancing best practices in enrollment management.

The Enrollment Management Association is the premier organization supporting independent school admission and enrollment professionals, offering access to cutting-edge research, training, assessment tools (such as the SSAT), and a robust professional community. EMA's members include over 1,200 institutions and education providers across the world who share a commitment to innovation, collaboration, and student-centered admission processes.

Becoming a member of EMA allows InAmerica Education to deepen its impact by:

- Staying Ahead of Industry Trends: InAmerica will gain access to EMA's proprietary research, data insights, and trend analyses, allowing consultants to guide families with the most up-to-date understanding of what schools are looking for today.

- Accessing Professional Development & Events: Through webinars, conferences, and training programs, InAmerica's consultants will continue sharpening their expertise in enrollment strategy, family engagement, and school selection.

- Building Stronger School Connections: EMA membership strengthens InAmerica's already robust network with K–12 private schools, enhancing opportunities for dialogue, collaboration, and alignment with admissions leaders across the country.

- Enhancing Student Outcomes: By leveraging tools like the SSAT and Character Skills Snapshot, InAmerica is now better positioned to support holistic application strategies that align with evolving admissions standards.

“This partnership represents our ongoing commitment to integrity, transparency, and excellence in admissions counseling,” said Cindy Gong, partner at InAmerica.“Joining EMA means our students benefit from even deeper insight, stronger connections, and a firm rooted in both innovation and ethical leadership.”

With this new chapter, InAmerica Education reaffirms its dedication to empowering families with resources, clarity, and confidence; helping every student shine at each milestone along their academic journey.

For more information about InAmerica Education and its services, visit .

