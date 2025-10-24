PODS® And Cumulus Radio Announce Winner Of 'Imagine The PODS-Ibilities' Contest

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In celebration of its 20th anniversary serving Ventura and the Tri Counties, PODSMoving and Storage partnered with Cumulus Radio stations to launch the“Imagine the PODS-ibilities” contest - and today, they're proud to announce the winner: Susie Ortega, who entered on behalf of her father, Mario Ortega, a selfless retiree, devoted grandfather, and lifelong Ventura County resident.

The prize? A 6-month free use of a PODS® container and $2,000 to help make a dream project possible. For the Ortega family, that dream is turning a long-cluttered garage into the ultimate“man cave” - a long-held wish of Mario's that he never put before the needs of others.

“He deserves a place to relax, enjoy his well-earned retirement, and finally showcase that bar he's been holding onto all these years,” wrote Susie Ortega in her heartfelt contest entry.“This would be a small way to give something back to a man who has given so much.”

Over the years, Mario's garage has been transformed into a de facto community storage space - helping his five daughters, extended family, and friends during their life transitions. Even in retirement, Mario continues to give, spending each day as a loving caregiver to his adult grandson, Mario Jr., whom he shares a special, unbreakable bond with. Now, thanks to PODS® and Cumulus, it's his turn.

“We're absolutely thrilled to help bring this project to life for Mario and his family,” said Steve Yapp, Owner of PODS® Local in Ventura County.“This is exactly what PODS® is here for - helping real people make space for what matters most. As we celebrate our 20th anniversary in this community, it means everything to give back in a way that truly changes someone's everyday life. We've enjoyed every minute of being a part of Ventura County, and stories like this are why we do what we do.”

PODS® has been a trusted partner in the Ventura County and surrounding area for two decades, offering convenient, cost-effective moving and storage solutions to thousands of residents and local nonprofits. Whether it's assisting with major life transitions, home renovations, or decluttering projects, PODS® helps customers move and store on their schedule - with flexibility and care.

The 20th anniversary celebration marks two decades of growth, innovation, and unwavering commitment to customer service and community engagement. PODS® Local looks forward to continuing to provide convenient, ground-level loading and secure storage for many years to come, enabling more residents to achieve their own moving and storage goals.

As part of this celebration, the“Imagine the PODS-ibilities” contest was designed to spotlight local stories of resilience, hope, and transformation. And in honoring a man like Mario Ortega who's spent a lifetime putting others first, it's clear that this celebration is about more than just storage. It's about making room for the moments that matter most.

###

About Local PODS® Moving & Storage

Steve Yapp is the owner of three Tri-Counties PODS® franchises that serve residents and businesses in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. Dedicated to the local community, Yapp's franchises have donated hundreds of PODS® containers to nonprofit and charitable organizations throughout Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, San Diego and Los Angeles counties since opening their doors in 2005.

A partial list of recipients includes: Boys & Girls Clubs, Food Share of Ventura County, Casa Pacifica, Toys 4 Tots, California Strawberry Festival, Ojai Music Festival, Relay for Life, C.H.P. Holiday Toy Drive, Salvation Army, Santa Maria Good Samaritan, Oxnard Downtown Management District, Boy Scouts of Ventura County, California Visitors Center, Simi Valley Days, the Oxnard Salsa Festival, and Catholic Charities.

PODS® offers moving and storage the way you need it done, with unlimited time, space and control. When PODS® pioneered portable storage in 1998, they introduced the world to a brand new, flexible way to move and store. Now an industry leader, PODS® currently provides residential and commercial services in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia, and the UK. To date, the PODS® network has completed more than one million long-distance moves, four million initial deliveries, and has over 220,000 PODS® containers in service. For more information, go to: