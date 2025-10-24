KAICIID Convenes The 6Th European Policy Dialogue Forum (EPDF) To Renew Shared Values In A Fragmented Europe

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Faith and Dialogue at the Heart of Europe's Renewal: Geneva Forum Unites Religious Leaders and Policymakers on Social Cohesion and Climate Justice

Lisbon, Portugal, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As geopolitical tensions rise, social divisions deepen, and climate shocks test the resilience of communities across Europe, a timely convening in Geneva will bring together some of the continent's most influential voices across religious and secular leaderships to address the root causes of fragmentation and offer value-based solutions.

The 6th European Policy Dialogue Forum (EPDF), co-organised by the International Dialogue Centre - KAICIID and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), will take place from 10–13 November 2025 at the IFRC Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

This year's theme: “Social Cohesion in Changing Climates: Fostering Inclusive Paths to Equity in Europe” reflects growing calls for unified, people-centred approaches that transcend religious and political divides.

A Forum Anchored in Urgency and Ethics

With Europe facing intersecting crises from rising anti-migrant sentiment to the erosion of democratic values, from faith-based polarisation to climate-driven environmental degradation, this edition of the EPDF asks the difficult but necessary question: What kind of social contract do we need for an inclusive, just, and sustainable Europe?

Participants will include religious leaders, policymakers, humanitarian actors, youth, and civil society from across the Council of Europe region, convened to:



Address structural inequality and environmental degradation as twin drivers of instability

Explore the moral and spiritual leadership role of religious leaders and faith-based actors in healing fractured societies

Champion dialogue-based approaches to governance, inclusion, and cohesion Elevate local solutions and ethical financing models from across Europe

Voices for Unity, Platforms for Impact

The 2025 Forum will feature a diverse cohort of over 100 participants, including youth voices and representatives of vulnerable communities often excluded from policy debates. At a time when social trust is fragile, the EPDF offers a much-needed space for shared reflection, honest exchange, and principled collaboration.

The Forum reflects the commitment of KAICIID; an intergovernmental organization with a dual governance structure of states and religious leaders to foster social resilience through inclusive dialogue.

Established in 2012, KAICIID believes that sustainable peace, social equity, and climate justice require moral imagination, community-led action, and a shared ethical foundation rooted in dignity and compassion.

A Call to the Media: Covering Solutions, Not Just Crises

The EPDF invites media to go beyond the headlines and engage stories of hope, innovation, and cooperation in a time of rising fragmentation. Journalists will gain exclusive access to:



Key plenary sessions and roundtables

Local and faith-based innovators from across Europe

Young leaders shaping the dialogue on migration, climate, and coexistence High-level speakers and spokespersons from KAICIID, IFRC, EU institutions, and UN agencies

Because healing Europe's fractures requires more than policy - it requires shared purpose.

