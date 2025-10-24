Solowin Holdings Rings Nasdaq Opening Bell Under New Ticker“AXG”, Ushering In New Chapter Of Digital Finance





Hong Kong, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: AXG) (“Solowin” or the“Company”), a leading financial services firm bridging traditional and digital assets, today announced the celebration of its first trade under the new ticker symbol“AXG” with a bell-ringing ceremony at the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. The event brought together long-term investors, strategic partners, and senior executives, marking a significant milestone in the Company's strategic evolution.

Addressing the audience, Dr. Haokang Thomas Zhu, director of Solowin, stated:“AXG stands for more than just a name - it reflects our bold vision to build a 'Super App' that seamlessly connects the traditional and digital financial worlds.”

Through the advancement of its stablecoin infrastructure and real-world asset (RWA) initiatives, Solowin has redefined its mission - to capture new opportunities within the rapidly expanding Web3 ecosystem.

Looking ahead, Solowin will continue focusing on enhancing stablecoin payment and settlement, treasury management, tokenization technology, and compliant decentralized finance solutions - the pillars driving its leadership and long-term growth.

For Solowin, today's bell-ringing ceremony represents more than a corporate rebranding – it stands as a strategic declaration to the global market: a pioneering financial ecosystem that fuses traditional stability with digital innovation is rapidly taking shape.

About SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: AXG) is a global financial services firm operating across traditional and Web3 industries. Founded in 2016, it has built a comprehensive ecosystem bridging traditional and decentralized finance. Leveraging its Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC)-licensed subsidiaries and full digital asset capabilities, the Company operates a robust Web3 infrastructure division. Through its self-developed, vertically integrated, enterprise-grade platform, Solowin delivers compliant traditional finance (TradFi), real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, and global stablecoin payment solutions - strengthening its role in reshaping global finance through a seamless Web3-to-TradFi ecosystem.

For more information, visit the Company's website at or investor relations webpage at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. The Company has attempted to identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F as well as in its other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at .

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

Investor Relations Department

Email: ...

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: ...