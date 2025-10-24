Cogent Biosciences Announces KRAS Poster Presentation At The 2025 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference On Molecular Targets And Cancer Therapeutics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass. and BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced updated preclinical data from the company's potent and selective pan KRAS(ON) inhibitor in a poster presentation at the 2025 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics taking place in Boston, MA, October 22-26, 2025.

“We are excited today to share updated data from our pan KRAS(ON) program which demonstrates a potential best-in-class profile for our lead molecule,” said Andrew Robbins, Cogent's President and Chief Executive Officer.“We look forward to advancing this program with the goal of filing an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2026.”

Poster Details

The poster will be accessible on the 'Posters and Publications' page of Cogent's website.

Title: Identification of CGT1263, a Potent KRAS Inhibitor with Selectivity for Mutant KRAS over HRAS and NRAS

Session Date and Time: Poster Session B, Friday, October 24, 2025 – 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Poster Number: B024

Abstract Number: B024

Mutations in KRAS are among the most prevalent mutations found in cancer, occurring most often in colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The poster presented today describes Cogent's internally developed KRAS(ON/OFF) inhibitor CGT1263, showing clear selectivity over HRAS and NRAS, with picomolar (pM) activity across a broad panel of KRAS mutant cell lines. In addition, the poster also characterizes CGT1815 (the prodrug of CGT1263), which is designed to optimize human pharmacokinetic performance, supported by pharmacokinetics data from both CGT1815 and CGT1263 across multiple species. Finally, the poster highlights that CGT1815 demonstrates superior efficacy in KRASG12Dand KRASG12V tumor growth inhibition studies when compared to RMC-6236.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the potential best-in-class profile of the company's lead molecule in its pan KRAS(ON) program and the goal of filing an IND for this program in 2026. The use of words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" and similar words expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, our clinical results, the rate of enrollment in our clinical trials and other future conditions. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. We may not actually achieve the forecasts or milestones disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Cogent's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Neither we, nor our affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

