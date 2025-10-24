Patriot Select Assumes More Than 10,000 Policies From Citizens Property Insurance

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Patriot Select Property and Casualty Insurance Company today announced it has successfully assumed 10,421 policies from the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corporation as of October 21, 2025. This marks Patriot Select's second“takeout” from Citizens this year, bringing its total 2025 assumptions to 22,275 customers, and strengthening its role as a growing, Florida-focused residential property insurer committed to long-term market stability.

By transferring their policies from Citizens-the state's subsidized insurer of last resort-to private carriers like Patriot Select, Florida homeowners benefit from stronger private-market financial backing and reduced exposure to potential post-hurricane assessments. As Citizens' surplus declines, these transitions play a critical role in protecting consumers and taxpayers alike by spreading risk across a broader, privately funded insurance base.

“At Patriot Select, we're proud to play a role in strengthening Florida's private insurance market,” said John Rollins, CEO of Patriot Select.“Each successful assumption represents more homeowners gaining access to reliable coverage and responsive service from a Florida company built for Florida's unique risks. As the market stabilizes, we remain focused on sustainable growth and prudent underwriting that protect both our policyholders and the long-term health of the state's insurance system.”

Patriot Select anticipates assuming several thousand additional policies in November and December, further expanding access to stable, Florida-based coverage options for homeowners across the state. Founded with a mission to restore confidence and stability to Florida's property insurance market, Patriot Select continues to expand responsibly, partnering with Florida's reinsurance and regulatory stakeholders to ensure a resilient, competitive, and consumer-focused private market.

About Patriot Select Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Patriot Select Property and Casualty Insurance Company is a Florida-based insurer dedicated to providing property and casualty insurance solutions tailored to the unique needs of homeowners across the Sunshine State. Led by a team of seasoned industry professionals and guided by principles of integrity, service, and reliability, Patriot Select leverages advanced technology, local partnerships, and disciplined financial management to deliver stability and security. Committed to strengthening Florida's resilience, Patriot Select works to protect what matters most to its communities while supporting the state's continued growth. For more information about Patriot Select Property and Casualty Insurance Company, visit .

