Purple Unveils Connex: The Mission To Free The Internet And Redefine Guest Experience

Manchester, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple, a global leader in guest WiFi, announced the launch of ConneX, a new app representing a pivotal stride in the company's mission to create a digitally inclusive world. This launch is a key component of their Free The Internet movement, inviting venues worldwide to partner in delivering a seamless, secure, and genuinely wow guest experience.









Purple's Free the Internet Revolution

For years, the necessary evil of the captive portal has frustrated users with repetitive logins and unnecessary friction. With ConneX, Purple is shifting the market away from captive portals and towards public WiFi being secure, seamless and everywhere, helping build communities and drive digital inclusion.

Gavin Wheeldon, CEO of Purple, is a notable entrepreneur who appeared on the UK's Dragon's Den in 2007, seeking investment for his previous venture. Although he did not secure a deal from the Dragons, he later sold his company in 2011 for £67.5 million. Wheeldon founded Purple in 2012, driven by a desire to improve public Wi-Fi experiences.

"The mission to free the internet is about more than just technology; it's about digital inclusion and removing friction for all," said Gavin Wheeldon, CEO of Purple. "With ConneX, we are empowering venues-from small businesses to global enterprises-to deliver a guest experience that is so seamless, it drives incredible loyalty, as well as making WiFi more accessible for all. We're establishing a new, global standard, and we invite everyone to join this powerful movement."

The Purple ConneX App is the key to unlocking instant digital access. Guests register a Purple Account just once, install their Purple WiFi Pass, and are then automatically, securely, and seamlessly connected to Purple's network of enabled venues, as well as a network of over 5 million OpenRoaming hotspots worldwide. No logins, no passwords, just instant internet freedom.



Guest Experience: Seamless, secure connectivity transforms a frustrating process into a standout guest experience

Digital inclusion: Alongside partnerships with city councils, Purple has started its mission to create a unified global network, accessible to all Universal Access: The hardware-agnostic platform ensures that every business can join the mission, regardless of existing infrastructure

To hear exactly how Purple is looking to free the internet, register for their upcoming live webinar event here: Free The Internet: Join Us on a Mission to Change the World

Download Purple ConneX here.

About Purple

Purple is the leading global connectivity platform that has built the world's largest public WiFi network. Their mission is to make WiFi a secure, seamless, and ever-present utility for everyone, everywhere. A global force with a presence in 89 countries, the platform is a powerful network that serves nearly 500 million users across 80,000 venues, with automatic, secure access to over 5 million hotspots through the ConneX app.

