Waterplanet's 'Spell It Out' EP Delivers Lush, Layered Indie Rock With A Purpose

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Indie art rock duo Waterplanet returns with Spell It Out, their most expansive and cinematic recording to date. Releasing today, October 24, 2025, the 4-song EP blends psych-folk textures, pop sensibilities, and lyrical introspection into a sonic journey that is as stirring as it is hopeful.

Named after a lyric from the track“Get Out of Bed,” Spell It Out is a rallying cry for clarity, presence, and perseverance.“There is an optimism in the writing and production of these songs that attempts to counter the negativity of this period to carve a path forward.... not to lie down and feel steamrolled by the world," says the band.

Lyrically, Spell It Out navigates themes of awkwardness, overthinking, self-empowerment, and quiet resilience. Whether through cosmic metaphors or confessional lines, Waterplanet explores the unseen forces - natural, emotional, and spiritual - that connect us all.“All the songs have to do with things out of view... the elemental forces that drive life and connect us to each other, even when we aren't necessarily conscious of those connections.” Although at times the lyrics might seem despondent, the tracks still feel weirdly positive and empowering due to the sense of melodic warmth and fullness that builds progressively throughout the EP.

Produced by Ryan Gallagher at Plaid Dog Recording in Waltham, MA, the EP marks a leap forward in both sound and scale for Waterplanet. Known for their melodic and experimental DIY approach, on Spell it Out, the band fully embraces lush arrangements and layered production.

The result is a richly textured collection that evokes sonic comparisons, from The Breeders' indie alt-rock to "California Dreamin'" era folk-pop. According to Waterplanet,“This time, we didn't worry about making recordings we could easily reproduce live. We took a more layered approach - lots of vocals, classic drum kit, guitars, synths, even wind-up toys.”

Channeling their adventurous sound palette into something more melodic and poppy, the tracks of Spell It Out are definitely about big finishes. On the bold garage-rock opener“Supersonic,” a horn section of Boston-area players helps propel the track to its exuberant conclusion. From the punk-tinged urgency of“Get Out of Bed” to the shimmering psychedelia of“Under, Over” and“Force of Nature,” each track steadily gains momentum before blooming into cathartic, full-bodied finales.“The songs swirl and build until they burst forth, as if they can't contain themselves. It feels like setting off on a road trip first thing in the morning.”

Formed by Millie Landrum and James Hesser, Waterplanet has become known for its genre-blurring blend of pop, rock and psych-folk. Veterans of the Baltimore music scene, the duo has toured the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Southeast, sharing stages with a variety of artists while steadily building a reputation for songs that are haunting yet strangely familiar.

About Waterplanet.

