Renowned Author Rachel J. Lithgow To Host Book Launch And Signing At Blue Door Books

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Renowned author, historian, and cultural leader Rachel J. Lithgow will celebrate the release of her debut memoir, My Year of Really Bad Dates, with an exclusive book launch and signing event at Blue Door Books, 501 Central Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY 11516. The event will take place Monday, November 17th, 2025 from 5:00 to 6:30 PM.

Following the signing, guests are invited to a celebratory reception and cocktail party from 6:30 to 10:00 PM at Beginnings Restaurant, 1986 Park Street, Atlantic Beach, NY 11509. The reception will feature passed hors d'oeuvres, signature cocktails, and an opportunity to connect with the author and fellow attendees in a relaxed, convivial atmosphere.

The evening will showcase Lithgow's highly anticipated memoir, My Year of Really Bad Dates, a fearless and funny deep dive into life after divorce. With her signature wit and unfiltered honesty, Lithgow chronicles the highs and cringe-worthy lows of reentering the dating world after leaving a high-profile Hollywood marriage. Both poignant and laugh-out-loud funny, the book offers a candid look at personal reinvention and the chaos of modern relationships. This book is a must-read for anyone who's ever swiped right in search of a fresh start.

The audiobook adds an extra layer of nostalgia and pop-culture appeal, narrated by actress Jodie Sweetin, best known for her role as Stephanie Tanner on Full House and Fuller House.

This event is open to the public. Copies of My Year of Really Bad Dates will be available for purchase and signing at the venue. The evening will also include a Q&A session, cocktails, and conversation with the author.

About Rachel Lithgow:

A New York–born mother of two now based on Long Island, Rachel J. Lithgow has spent more than three decades leading some of the world's most prominent cultural institutions. A respected historian and former executive, her work has appeared in The New York Times, Time, The Huffington Post, and The Jerusalem Post, among others. With her debut memoir, Lithgow embarks on a bold new chapter in a career defined by transformation, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to truth and storytelling.

As a celebrated writer, Rachel brings a unique perspective to her dating book: she is the former daughter-in-law of iconic actor John Lithgow and writes with a voice that is both self-aware and refreshingly unguarded. Her perspective offers a rare quality within the dating-memoir genre-honesty without self-pity, and wit without detachment.

“I'm overwhelmed by the response I've received so far,” Lithgow shared.“The reviews from Kirkus and Publishers Weekly have been so positive and encouraging. I'm truly stunned as a first-time author. Readers appreciate the humor, but they also recognize the deeper layers of pain and vulnerability that went into the work.”

Book Details

Title: My Year of Really Bad Dates

Purchase Link: Amazon – My Year of Really Bad Dates

Instagram: @iamrachellithgow

Website: