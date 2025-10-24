MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While industries and enterprises are still troubled by "incomplete categories, unstable quality, and delayed delivery" in hardware procurement, more than 2,000 enterprises worldwide have chosen to cooperate with Hong Kong Yongcheng Taifeng Industrial Co., Ltd. (Yctf Industrial Limited ) to easily solve procurement problems. As a globally leading hardware agency enterprise, we not only hold heavyweight qualifications such as "Top 500 Private Manufacturing Enterprises in China (88th in 2025)", "National Intellectual Property Demonstration Enterprise", and "Top 100 Chinese Enterprises in Overseas Trademark Applications", but also help you reduce procurement costs by 30% and shorten delivery cycles by 50% with customized solutions, allowing you to focus on core businesses and seize market opportunities!









Here's Why Over 2,000 Enterprises Trust YCTF Industrial: Four Core Advantages Addressing Key Procurement Challenges.

1. Full Categories + Strong Brands: 1 Cooperation, Connecting Global High-Quality Resources

No need to connect with multiple suppliers, YCTF Industrial provides 20+ categories and 100,000+ SKUs of hardware products in one stop, and has in-depth cooperation with world-renowned brands to ensure quality:



Industrial Rigid Demand: From precision hardware parts/standard parts to high-strength connectors suitable for automobiles, electronics, and construction, cooperative brands include Great Wall Electromechanical, HuntKey, Xingu, Seasonic, etc. Each product has passed ISO9001 quality certification to prevent "defective products affecting production";



Tools and Intelligent Equipment: UAV products exclusively connect with DJI, the global leader in UAVs. Laser measuring tools and pneumatic fastening tools are suitable for multi-scenario operations. Tool cabinets + industrial storage cabinets + industrial vacuum cleaners help you optimize workshop management;



Home and Consumer Electronics: Home appliance products cover air conditioners, washing machines, range hoods, robotic vacuums, etc., with cooperative brands including Apple, Samsung, Huawei, etc. Kitchen and bathroom hardware is suitable for high-end decoration, easily meeting the needs of the C-end market;

Professional Fields: Medical equipment such as SIEMENS ARCADIS Orbic series meets GMP standards; laser radar, mechanical and electrical/mechanical equipment are suitable for complex industrial scenarios; hardware materials are in complete categories to provide exclusive support for special needs.



2. Global Supply Chain: 3 Guarantees, Making Procurement More Worry-Free



Cost Guarantee: Relying on the global procurement network of the Hong Kong headquarters, we directly connect with original factories in Europe, America, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia, eliminating intermediate price increase links. The same product is 15%-25% lower than the market average price (priced in US dollars); we further reduce cooperation costs through the "Reciprocal Trade" model;



Delivery Guarantee: There are 3 large-scale warehousing centers in Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Dongguan, with spot inventory of conventional products exceeding 5 million US dollars. Emergency orders are shipped within 48 hours; benefiting from the first batch of approved Hong Kong warehousing facilities by the London Metal Exchange (LME), cross-border orders arrive directly within 7-10 days;

Service Guarantee: With a team of senior technical engineers, we provide "pre-sales selection guidance + in-sales order tracking + after-sales maintenance support", combined with "official certification + professional after-sales service". Even for customized products, we can quickly respond to needs, with no worries throughout the process.



3. Hardcore Enterprise Qualifications: Strength Endorsement, More Confident Cooperation

Yctf Industrial has won a number of authoritative certifications and honors with its strong strength, becoming the cornerstone of customer trust:



Industry Status: Ranked 88th in the "Top 500 Private Manufacturing Enterprises in China" in 2025, and is a benchmark enterprise in the hardware agency field;



Intellectual Property: Rated as a "National Intellectual Property Demonstration Enterprise", with a number of utility model patents and strong technical strength; International Recognition: Selected into the "Top 100 Chinese Enterprises in Overseas Trademark Applications", jointly certified by Ma Fu, President of China Trademark Association, and Willem Lagemaat, Vice President of Fovea IP, with outstanding global market competitiveness.



4. Real Cooperation Cases: Speak with Results, Grow Together with Customers



An Auto Parts Manufacturer: Before cooperation, it needed to connect with 6 suppliers, with high procurement costs and unstable delivery; after cooperating with Yctf Industrial, it purchased parts of brands such as Great Wall Electromechanical in one stop, procurement costs decreased by 28% (priced in US dollars), delivery punctuality rate increased to 99%, and annual output value increased by 40% (priced in US dollars);



A Consumer Electronics Dealer: Introduced Apple and Samsung home appliance product lines through YCTF Industrial, combined with DJI UAV products, product richness increased by 60%, customer repurchase rate increased from 35% to 62%, and annual profit exceeded 1 million US dollars;

An Engineering Company: Purchased laser measuring tools and industrial vacuum cleaners, construction accuracy increased by 20%, on-site management efficiency increased by 30%, and successfully won 3 10-million-US-dollar-level projects.







Cooperate Now and Enjoy 3 Exclusive Benefits Immediately!

New customers enjoy a 10% discount on their first order (limited to the first 50, settled in US dollars);Single purchase amount exceeding 1 million US dollars, free of charge for 1 set of customized procurement management solutions;Recommend new customers to cooperate, and you can get a cash reward of up to 50,000 US dollars (no upper limit).

Whether you are an industrial manufacturing enterprise, engineering company, home dealer, technology enterprise, or medical institution, as long as you have hardware procurement needs, YCTF Industrial can customize solutions for you.

Media Details:

Email: ...

Website:

