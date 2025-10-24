Bellingham Post And Parel Celebrates One Year Of Serving The Bellingham Community

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Bellingham Post and Parcel is proud to have recently celebrated its first anniversary of serving the Bellingham community with reliable packing and shipping services at their location at 1780 Iowa St, Bellingham, WA 98229.

Since opening in 2024, Bellingham Post and Parcel has quickly become a trusted resource in the community for residents and businesses alike. The team provides a range of services from custom packing and shipping with major carriers to mailbox rentals and printing services. The Post and Parcel store is a one-stop shop for all residents of the community.

“Celebrating our first anniversary is a great milestone,” said David McCallum, Owner of Bellingham Post and Parcel.“With our Fairhaven location serving the community since 1991, it's been really exciting getting to expand and take care of our customers at this new location.”

Over the past year, Bellingham Post and Parcel has put its focus on offering flexible solutions while building relationships with customers and local businesses. McCallum and the team take pride in being a community shipping store that customers can count on for dependable results and friendly service.

“We're very grateful for the opportunity we've been given with the Bellingham store,” said McCallum.“We're looking forward to the years ahead.”

Bellingham Post and Parcel is committed to delivering exceptional service and strives to continue to be a convenient way for the community to take care of any of their packing, shipping, printing, copying, and more business needs. Whether customers need help with fragile items or need to manage a freight shipment, the team at Bellingham Post and Parcel is ready to provide personalized service for many more years to come.

For more information about Bellingham Post and Parcel, visit .

About Bellingham Post and Parcel

Bellingham Post and Parcel is a community shipping store that offers packing, shipping, copying, printing, and more business services. The team is proud to be a go-to resource for the community, with a focus on customer service and reliable support.