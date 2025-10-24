Jean Lumb Foundation Announces The 28Th Anniversary Of The Jean Lumb Awards With 17 Winners From Across Canada

The winners exemplify the dreams and ambitions of today's youth, from hackathon winners developing new apps to dedicated athletes with dreams of Olympic glory for Canada.

In athletics, Simone Huang from Montreal is a Canadian badminton champion, Virginia Cai from Calgary is an international Wushu champion, and Pippa Soyka Rozendaal from St. Catharines excels in rowing.

In music, Maeya Zheng is our contrabass performer, and Adrian Cham is a piano virtuoso, both from Markham.

Innovating for the future is a common theme, with Alexander Leung from Burnaby, Daisy Zhang from Toronto, Liam Pope-Lau from Victoria, and Aveline Gu from Oakville, all creating new ideas, applications and products for a better society.

There is no shortage of future leaders in healthcare, as exemplified by Janelle Wai from Edmonton, Annie Cai from Kitsilano, and Melissa Chau from Markham.

Finally, future community voices will be strong with Erick Yang from Calgary, Rianna Panuelos from Calgary, Angela Cheng from Langley, Caryl Szeto from Coquitlam, and Emmi Ping DuMont from Toronto.

The 2025 Jean Lumb Award winners:

E. Ling Kwong Family Medicine Award

Janelle Wai

E. Ling Kwong Athletics Award

Simone Huang

University of Toronto Scarborough Academics Award

Annie Cai, Kitsilano S.S., Kitsilano, BC

University of Toronto Scarborough Entrance Award

Melissa Chau, Markville Secondary School, Markham, ON

University of Toronto Scarborough Entrance Award

Maeya Zheng, Markville Secondary School, Markham, ON

University of Toronto Scarborough Entrance Award

Angela Cheng, Walnut Grove Secondary School, Langley, BC

Chung-Kotcheff Family Arts Award

Adrian Chan, St. Augustine Catholic High School, Markham, ON

Dorothy and Jung Shao Lu Community Services Award

Emmi Ping DuMont, St Joseph's Morrow Park Catholic Secondary School, Toronto, ON

Murphy & Chung Chartered Accountants Athletics Award

Pippa Soyka Rozendaal, Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School, St. Catharines, ON

Choi King and John C. Mah Memorial Innovation Award

Liam Pope-Lau, St. Michael's University School, Victoria, BC

AMI Wealth Group Dignity of Life Award

Aveline Gu, Oakville Trafalgar High School, Oakville, ON

Kwai Chun Wong Award of Excellence

Alexander Leung, Moscrop Secondary School, Burnaby, BC

Fay and John Wong Defence of the Environment Award

Caryl Szeto, Gleneagle Secondary School, Coquitlam, BC

Ample Ace Holdings Ltd Innovation in Technology Award

Daisy Zhang, Georges Vanier Secondary School, Toronto, ON

Jeffrey W. Lem and Susan Chong Lem Leadership Award

Erick Yang, Sir Winston Churchill High School, Calgary, AB

Foon Hay Lum Commemorative Award for Overcoming Adversity

Virginia Cai, Sir Winston Churchill High School, Calgary, AB

Marilyn Lee Journalism and Communications Award

Rianna Panuelos, STEM Innovation Academy, Calgary, AB

"I want to congratulate this year's winners and welcome them as Jean Lumb Award alumni," said Arlene Chan, eldest daughter of Jean Lumb and President of the Jean Lumb Foundation. "Their fresh energy and ideas will serve our communities positively for generations. Also, I would like to thank our judging panel, who, year after year, invest many hours in reviewing the hundreds of applications from students across Canada. Finally, I can never say thanks enough to our many sponsors who make the awards possible, particularly the University of Toronto Scarborough, which has one of our longest-serving sponsors."

The Jean Lumb Foundation celebrates 28 years of awarding scholarships to recognize excellence in students of Chinese heritage from across Canada. Since the awards' inception in 1998, over 173 award alumni have worked in their chosen fields and made positive contributions to our communities across Canada, as far north as Nunavut, and worldwide.

Jean Lumb was the first Chinese Canadian woman to receive the Order of Canada for her tireless community work as a voice and advocate for Chinese communities across Canada.

The 28th Annual Jean Lumb Awards is to be held on Sunday, October 26, 11:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. EDT, at Xinflix Media, 421 Bentley Street, Unit 8, Markham, Ontario. Media welcome.

For a list of the winners and their backgrounds, please see attached detailed press release in pdf format.

For further information, please contact Stephen Wong at (416) 817-5237 or via email at ... or ....