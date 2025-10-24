Economic Anxiety Captured In New Poetry Collection 'The Tariff Of Touch'

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Economic anxiety has reached record levels, with recent studies indicating that nearly 90% of Americans report significant stress from inflation and rising costs. As policy debates continue in political arenas, a new literary work emerges to document the human experience behind economic statistics. Acclaimed poet Angela Nancy presents The Tariff of Touch, a timely collection that gives voice to the silent struggles occurring in heartland homes and retail establishments across the nation.

More Than Headlines: The Human Heart of the US-China Trade War

The Tariff of Touch moves beyond political rhetoric to explore the personal narratives within global economic conflicts. The collection translates the abstract concept of trade wars into intimate, visceral accounts of American life. Through precise emotional imagery, the poems capture the quiet desperation of a Midwestern soybean field without markets and the finality of a factory gate closing permanently. Nancy's work exposes how international struggles manifest in personal realities-measured in deferred dreams and strained household budgets.

"This collection emerged from documenting the connection between price tags and human stories," stated author Angela Nancy. "The distant impact of trade policies becomes immediate through daily stress and family concerns. The Tariff of Touch serves as both poetry and social testimony, validating that financial anxiety represents a shared national experience rather than individual failing."

Early readers have described the collection as transformative. One reviewer noted, "The poet articulates the complex emotions surrounding financial pressure with remarkable clarity. The work creates a sense of community and shared resilience that transcends individual frustration."

A New Essential in Contemporary Literature

For those navigating economic uncertainty, The Tariff of Touch offers solidarity and understanding through artistic expression. The collection stands as an essential document of contemporary life, demonstrating that the true cost of trade conflicts extends beyond financial measures to the enduring resilience of human spirit.

The Tariff of Touch is available now in eBook and Paperback formats through Amazon.

About Angela Nancy:

Angela Nancy is the acclaimed author of 50 Love Poems and Territories of the Flesh. Recognized for her clarity and emotional depth, she now turns to examining modern economic life through poetry, amplifying often-overlooked stories of everyday Americans.