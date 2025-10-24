Social Security Administration Announces 2.8% COLA Increase For 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- After a nine day delay caused by the Federal Government Shutdown, the Social Security Administration (SSA) has announced a 2.8% Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) for 2026, reflecting the rising cost of living as measured by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) from July through September. This adjustment, alongside updates to other key Social Security data points such as maximum taxable earnings and retirement earnings test thresholds, will affect millions of Americans' Social Security benefits beginning with benefit payments in January 2026.

Martha Shedden, co-founder of NARSSA, commented on the significance of these changes: "The 2.8% COLA, along with other updates, will have a meaningful impact on the retirement income of millions of Americans.

NARSSA's mission is to educate financial advisors and individuals on Social Security and the various filing options available. The organization offers specialized support for complex Social Security cases that involve children, pensions, multiple marriages, large age differences between spouses, and other unique circumstances. For those with such complex cases, consulting with a certified RSSA is highly recommended to ensure the best possible outcome. The RSSA Directory, available at find-an-rssa/, can help locate an expert RSSA for guidance.

About NARSSA

Founded in 2017, the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (NARSSA) is transforming the way Americans approach Social Security. With their RSSA Roadmap software, often described as the“TurboTax Live for Social Security,” NARSSA offers an integrated platform combining software, education, and professional support.“We help individuals and families make informed Social Security decisions, improving retirement outcomes and financial resiliency.”

For advisors, NARSSA provides the education, training, technology, and credentialing needed to enhance client services, build trust, and expand their practices. Our mission is simple: to ensure every American gets every dollar in Social Security benefits they deserve.

For more information, visit