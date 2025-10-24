KJ Power Generator and Volvo Penta Partner on 540 kWh BESS









KJ Power Generator and Volvo Penta alliance

Unveiled at KJ Power's facility, the collaboration marks a step toward integrating smart control systems and hybrid energy solutions designed to enhance reliability, reduce risks, and support business continuity across industries.

“By merging our generator experience with cutting-edge energy storage and intelligent control, we're building an energy architecture that ensures consistent and repeatable performance for customers,” said Musa Kürkçü, Chairman of the Board at KJ Power Generator.

Highlighting the long-standing relationship between the two companies, Anna Müller, President of Volvo Penta, said the partnership is a direct outcome of their latest technology investments.

“We're combining our expertise in battery innovation with KJ Power's manufacturing capabilities. This is a tangible result of our shared vision for sustainable and efficient power systems,” Müller said.

Dr. Kadir Sümerkent, Vice Chairman of the Board at KJ Power, emphasized the importance of software-driven intelligence behind the new solution.

“The real power lies in software,” he said.“We're transforming the BESS from a static unit into a dynamic control point for facilities, managing lifecycle costs through predictive maintenance and remote updates.”

According to company data, the 540 kWh BESS features a bidirectional inverter for both on-grid and off-grid operation, SCADA integration, and water-cooled thermal management. Its Li-ion cell architecture, battery management system (BMS) protections, and IP-rated cabinet are engineered for safety, efficiency, and durability under demanding conditions.

The system's capacity can power 27 households for up to four hours or fully charge six electric vehicles, and it is capable of supporting critical infrastructure during emergencies.

Founded in 1996, KJ Power Generator exports 85% of its production to over 120 countries. The new joint platform aims to accelerate the 24/7 integration of renewable energy into power grids, meet low-noise requirements in urban environments, and deliver grid-independent power during disaster scenarios.

Dr. Sümerkent added that the company's next step includes expanding manufacturing operations to Europe (Germany) to be closer to regional demand and enhance supply chain efficiency.





