BAK Battery Unveils New Phase Of Solid-State Battery Tech At SAECCE 2025
Solid-state batteries are set to be key for next-gen green energy
The solid-state-battery market is surging. The 2025 Blue Book on High-Quality Development of Solid-State Batteries reports that large-scale production has entered its final sprint: global shipments are forecast to reach 614.1 GWh by 2030, propelling the market past the RMB 100 billion mark-85% from semi-solid cells. Combining high energy density with superior safety, solid-state batteries are set to power the next leap in new-energy industries.
Semi-solid-state batteries retain 5-10% liquid electrolyte, avoiding thermal runaway while keeping high energy density. Compatible with existing equipment, they lower industrialization barriers-balancing safety, performance, and mass production, making them a practical step toward all-solid-state tech.
As lithium battery firms double down on solid-state tech, "solving real problems with innovation" is critical. BAK's approach: "scenario needs -- tech advances -- product upgrades"-using real-world feedback to refine tech and push all-solid-state development.
Full-Scale Layout for Scenario-Specific Use
Technically, BAK's in-situ solidification method cuts liquid electrolyte to under 10%-passing 6-hole penetration and shear tests for intrinsic safety, while maintaining high ionic conductivity. Its pilot lines produce 43Ah, 63Ah, 68Ah, 70Ah cells (up to 390Wh/kg), fitting diverse needs and turning tech into workable solutions.
BAK's semi-solid-state batteries have proven in security for years: 1.2Ah and 7Ah cells pass strict penetration/short-circuit tests, ensuring stable power in tough conditions. For eVTOLs, 4C-8C discharge products enable fast charging, powering low-altitude economy growth.
For two-wheelers, their "in-situ solidification + oxide" system offers 1C and 3,000 cycles (≥70% retention), boosting lifespan and range. For EVs, 300-400Wh/kg cells retain ≥80% after 1,000 cycles-ideal for longer range and lighter vehicles.
BAK uses semi-solid-state tech to bridge applications and all-solid-state goals. Its edge: blending feasibility with market fit to meet urgent needs. With its "scenario needs -- tech advances -- product upgrades" cycle, BAK will keep refining semi-solid-state tech, perfect the path to all-solid-state, and deliver tailored solutions-advancing all-solid-state R&D steadily.
