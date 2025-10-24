Nigeria's Philip Mshelbila Elected Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Secretary General In Defining Moment For African Gas

MENAFN - African Press Organization) JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, October 24, 2025/APO Group/ --

Philip Mshelbila, Managing Director of Nigeria LNG Limited, has been elected Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF). Mshelbila assumes the position from outgoing Secretary General Mohamed Hamel, who led the organization through a period of significant growth and development. As a leading voice in global gas dialogue, the GECF unites major producers under a common goal of promoting dialogue and advancing energy security worldwide. With leadership moving from one African to another, the GECF's selection cements Africa's prominence in global gas discussions and is expected to support the continent's efforts to position gas as the energy solution of the future.

As the voice of the African energy sector, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) welcomes Mshelbila's appointment as a momentous step for African representation within global energy governance. The AEC has long-advocated for the role natural gas plays, both in Africa's and the world's future energy mix. Under Mshelbila's leadership, African gas producers will gain a stronger platform to influence global energy decisions, while aligning international policies with the continent's development objectives. The AEC also commends Nigeria's Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas) Ekperikpe Ekpo, who has been selected as President for the 2026 GECF Ministerial Meeting.

“With African leadership at the helm of the GECF, we have the opportunity to shape global gas dialogue, advocate for fair investment and position our gas as a cornerstone of global energy security. We thank outgoing Secretary General Hamel, who has been a great friend and partner of the AEC and of Africa. He brought Mauritania, Mozambique, Angola and Senegal into the global gas family and championed the fight against energy poverty. With leadership moving from one African to another, the GECF will continue making gas the priority of our continent's development,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

The appointments come as African nations emerge as drivers of global gas production. From established gas markets such as Nigeria, Angola, Libya and Algeria, to emerging producers such as Senegal, Mauritania, Mozambique and the Republic of Congo, Africa is rapidly positioning gas as a central component of the continent's development future. For Nigeria, the appointment of Mshelbila comes as the country continues to advance its LNG ambitions. With the Nigeria LNG facility producing since 1999, the country has put in place measures to strengthen capacity and exports. The development of a seventh train – which will increase production from 22 million tons per annum (mtpa) to 30 mtpa – is a cornerstone of this strategy. Train 7 is expected to come online in 2025.

Beyond Nigeria, Angola is developing its first non-associated gas project – led by the New Gas Consortium – which will provide feedstock to the Angola LNG plant. The project is expected to come online in late-2025 and following the country's first gas discovery at Block 1/14 earlier this year. Algeria and Libya are also ramping up production with a view to increase exports to Europe. Algeria plans to increase production to 200 billion cubic meters by 2030 while Libya is developing a series of projects – including Structures A&E.

Africa's gas production is expected to get a major boost through the emergence of new LNG players. In 2025, the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim development – situated on the maritime border of Senegal and Mauritania – began production. The first phase has a capacity of 2.3 mtpa, while a planned second phase will double production to 5 mtpa. Mozambique is also making forays into LNG production with a series of major projects in the Rovuma Basin. The country started LNG production at the Coral Sul FLNG vessel in 2022 and is now advancing the development of the TotalEnergies-led Mozambique LNG project, the ExxonMobil-led Rovuma LNG project and the Eni-led Coral North project. In 2025, Coral North reached a final investment decision (FID), while FID for the Rovuma project is expected in 2026. In Central Africa, the Republic of Congo recently joined the ranks of African LNG producers with the start of Congo LNG in 2024. The first phase of the project has a capacity of 600,000 tons per annum while a planned second phase increases output to 3 mtpa. The second phase will come online in 2025.

Meanwhile, new frontiers are fast emerging. Zimbabwe is pursuing its first natural gas development in the Cabora Bassa Basin, where exploration by Invictus Energy has already confirmed the presence of substantial hydrocarbons. Tanzania is advancing plans for a $42-billion LNG terminal in Lindi, expected to unlock more than 57 trillion cubic feet of reserves. Together, these projects illustrate a continental shift toward harnessing gas as a catalyst for industrialization, power generation, and sustainable growth.

