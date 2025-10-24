Florida Trend Releases The 2025 Florida 500: Florida's Most Influential Business Leaders

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Unprecedented in scope, the eighth annual edition of Florida Trend 's Florida 500 has been released. This comprehensive publication is the result of a year-long research initiative by the editors of Florida Trend, offering a personal and engaging look at the state's most influential business leaders across major industries.

The 500 executives featured were selected through months of in-depth research, hundreds of interviews, and extensive connections within regional business circles. The result is a highly selective biographical guide to the individuals driving Florida's economic growth and innovation. In addition to the insights of Florida Trend's executive editorial team, input was gathered from leaders of economic development organizations, professional associations, and other experts deeply familiar with their industries, communities and the state as a whole.

"Now in its eighth year, the Florida 500 has become the quintessential business resource for identifying, recognizing and highlighting Florida business leaders who have significantly impacted the trajectory of our state. Distinctively created, organized and designed the Florida 500 introduces this select group of Florida's most influential business leaders – sharing not only their business goals, objectives and acumen – but their personal interests and motivations outside the office," says President and Publisher David Denor.

Executive Editor Amy Keller says,“The Florida 500 continues to be the gold standard for lists of its kind, thanks to our principled selection process and the authentic, personal stories shared by the people we believe are charting Florida's course. Our hope is that it sparks dialogue, inspires connection and shines a bright light on the impactful work shaping the Sunshine State.”

Check out the full Florida 500 list, including this year's Living Legends, at . Print copies of the standalone publication are also available for purchase.

About Florida Trend

Florida Trend business magazine is read by 292,000 influential business executives, civic leaders and government officials each month. Its award-winning reporting covers regional and statewide business news, industry executives and the business sectors they represent, as well as information on Florida's lifestyle, arts and culture scene. FloridaTrend offers eNews alerts, covering daily morning and afternoon breaking news; Business Beat, a weekly video newscast highlighting Florida's top business news stories; and weekly eNewsletters providing information, insight and details on Florida's growing industry sectors including health care, education, real estate, small business and movers and influencers. FloridaTrend attracts nearly a million pageviews and over 140,000 unique visitors each month.