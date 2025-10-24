Fairhaven Post And Parcel Joins Brick Or Treat Event In The Historic Fairhaven District

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Fairhaven Post and Parcel, a go-to resource for packing and shipping in the Fairhaven neighborhood in Bellingham, WA, is excited to join the Brick or Treat celebration in the Historic Fairhaven District. This family-friendly Halloween event brings the community together for an afternoon of trick-or-treating and fun.

During the Brick or Treat event, local businesses in the Fairhaven District will be handing out candy and prizes. Fairhaven Post and Parcel is excited to participate in the Halloween festivities this year. Community members are encouraged to stop by the store during the event to pick up candy and say hello to the team.

Fairhaven Post and Parcel has been a trusted fixture in the Fairhaven neighborhood since its opening in 1991. The team is proud to be a part of the community and join in activities like Brick or Treat. They continue to serve residents and local businesses with professional shipping, packing, printing, copying, and more services.

“We're thrilled to be a part of Brick or Treat this year,” said David McCallum, Owner of Fairhaven Post and Parcel.“It's a great chance to get to connect with families, celebrate our amazing community, and just have some fun!”

For those outside of the Fairhaven District, Fairhaven Post and Parcel's sister location, Bellingham Post and Parcel, will also have candy and treats available during the Halloween celebrations. McCallum and his team members look forward to celebrating with their neighbors for a night of festive fun.

About Fairhaven Post and Parcel

Fairhaven Post and Parcel is a pack and ship store providing services to the community since 1991. The store, located at 1050 Larrabee Ave Ste 104, Bellingham, WA 98225, is proud to offer trusted shipping, along with mailbox rentals, custom packing, copy and print, and more business services.