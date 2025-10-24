Double The Impact: 100% Of Faulk Foundation Donations Go Directly To Families And Students In Need

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

HOUSTON, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Faulk Foundation, a nonprofit created by CEO and Founder Carolyn Faulk and supported by A&C Plastics, volunteers, and donors, is proud to announce its Fall Giving Initiatives designed to provide urgent and practical assistance to families and students in need.

This October, the Foundation will officially open applications for two cornerstone programs: the Scholarship Program, which helps students pursue education with financial support, and the Adopt-A-Family Program, which provides holiday gifts, essentials, and encouragement to local families in need. Last year, The Faulk Foundation supported over 50+ families and awarded $100,000 in scholarships to 10 students from accredited universities. This year, the Foundation's goal is to double that by giving even more to students and families. With these programs underway, The Faulk Foundation is calling on the community for greater participation than ever before.

“Our mission has always been to meet people where they are and provide immediate, practical help when life takes an unexpected turn,” said Carolyn Faulk, Founder of The Faulk Foundation.“This fall, we need your support to give back more than we've ever given before.”

100% Direct Aid

The Faulk Foundation operates with volunteers, has no overhead, and does not host fundraisers. This ensures that 100% of all monetary donations go directly to help people in need. Every dollar is put to work quickly, transparently, and effectively for families and individuals facing crises.

What We Provide

Support varies by situation and may include:



Backpacks filled with school supplies for students

Personalized patient gift baskets with comfort items

Scholarships, including opportunities for named scholarships through donations of $10k+

Emergency and long-term support for families affected by natural disasters Holiday gifts, essentials, and support for local families through the Adopt-A-Family program



Support the Mission – Help Us Double Our Reach

The Faulk Foundation is committed to giving more this year than ever before - but we can't do it without you. Your donation goes directly to families and students in need, with 100% of funds used for aid. No overhead. No fundraising events. Just real help, delivered quickly and compassionately.

Whether it's a one-time gift or a recurring donation, your support helps us expand our reach, award more scholarships, and bring hope to more families during the holidays and beyond.

To donate or learn more, visit:

Know someone in need?

We continue to accept applications and nominations year-round, with special emphasis this fall on our Scholarship and Adopt-A-Family programs.

Phone: 713-358-6327

Email: ...

Website:

The needs are great. Let our aim be as well.