North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Third Quarter Earnings
|NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO.
|12900 PRESTON ROAD
|DALLAS, TEXAS
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30
|September 30
|Income Statement
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Interest Income
|21,679,467
|19,690,721
|62,497,724
|57,809,406
|Interest Expense
|10,511,837
|11,417,563
|31,538,242
|32,759,175
|Net Interest Income
|11,167,630
|8,273,158
|30,959,482
|25,050,231
|Provision for Loan Losses
|(334,000
|)
|0
|(440,000
|)
|(440,000
|)
|Noninterest Income
|1,415,333
|1,546,280
|4,555,246
|4,384,215
|Noninterest Expenses
|(9,671,275
|)
|(9,302,724
|)
|(28,447,278
|)
|(26,524,077
|)
|Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary
|2,577,688
|516,714
|6,627,450
|2,470,369
|Income Tax
|(424,514
|)
|(14,221
|)
|(1,063,618
|)
|(258,414
|)
|Income Tax Prior Period
|0
|(25,000
|)
|0
|(25,000
|)
|Net Income
|2,153,174
|502,493
|5,563,832
|2,186,955
|Earnings per Share
|0.84
|0.20
|2.17
|0.85
|Nine Month Average
|As of September 30
|Ended September 30
|Balance Sheet
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Total Assets
|1,866,276,212
|1,867,355,555
|1,879,073,770
|1,819,265,389
|Total Loans
|1,281,642,359
|1,211,656,001
|1,261,606,605
|1,206,729,021
|Deposits
|1,586,843,853
|1,543,618,454
|1,595,084,591
|1,503,472,762
|Stockholders' Equity
|179,838,525
|170,479,567
|175,639,405
|166,294,611
|(Prepared internally without review by
|our independent accountants)
Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
...
