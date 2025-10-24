Filtration In Biologics Market: Trends, Growth Drivers And Opportunities (20242034)

What Is The Growth Potential Responsible For The Growth Of The Filtration In the Biologics Market?

The main drivers for filtration in the biologics market are the increasing production of complex biologics, stringent regulatory requirements for safety and purity, and growing demand for advanced filtration technologies like single-use systems and membrane filtration. The need to remove impurities, viruses, and endotoxins is paramount, as is the expansion of cell and gene therapies, which necessitate rigorous, specialised filtration.

What Are The Growing Trends Associated With The Filtration In the Biologics Market?

Single-use systems:

The adoption of single-use filtration technologies is a major trend, driven by their cost-effectiveness, reduced risk of cross-contamination, and increased scalability.



Tangential Flow Filtration (TFF):

TFF systems are seeing high demand due to their effectiveness in concentrating and purifying biologics, with the market projected to grow significantly.



Virus filtration:

As regulatory requirements for viral clearance become more stringent, the demand for efficient and reliable virus filtration systems is rising, with this sub-market showing robust growth.



Technological innovation:

Manufacturers are focusing on developing new membrane materials and improving the efficiency of existing filtration systems to meet the growing needs of biologics manufacturing.



Digitalisation:

There is a growing opportunity to leverage digitalisation for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance of filtration systems to improve process control and efficiency.



What Is The Growing Challenge In The Filtration In the Biologics Market?

Key challenges in biologics filtration include the high cost of advanced filtration systems and ongoing operational expenses, which can lead to reduced product yield and speed. Other challenges involve stringent and evolving regulatory requirements, the complexity of handling large and complex biological molecules, and the emergence of alternative technologies that compete with traditional filtration methods.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate The Filtration In the Biologics Market In 2024?

What Made The Asia Pacific Significantly Grow In The Filtration In the Biologics Market In 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the upcoming years (2025–2030). Asia Pacific is rapidly emerging as a major biologics manufacturing hub, supported by growing investments in biotechnology

Segmental Insights

By filtration type,

The microfiltration segment led the market by capturing 31.4% revenue share in 2024. Microfiltration plays a critical role in biologics manufacturing by removing cell debris and particulate contaminants from process streams. It is mainly used in upstream and clarification steps to ensure media purity and protect downstream processes. The growing adoption of automated, single-use microfiltration systems is improving operational efficiency, sterility, and product yield across biopharmaceutical

By product type,

The membrane filters segment dominated the market with a 57.1% share and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Membrane filters represent the largest product category, offering high selectivity and reproducibility for bioprocess filtration. They are widely used in sterile filtration, virus removal, and clarification steps. Continuous improvements in membrane materials, such as hydrophilic polymers and asymmetric pore structures, are enhancing throughput and retention efficiency, making them vital for large-scale biologics manufacturing operations.

By biologic type,

The monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) segment held the 48.6% revenue share of the market in 2024. Filtration is crucial in monoclonal antibody (mAb) production to ensure purity, safety, and efficacy. It is used throughout the production process from cell culture

The cell & gene therapies segment is expected to register rapid growth over the projected period. In cell and gene therapy manufacturing, filtration ensures sterile processing and viral vector purification. Advanced nanofiltration and microfiltration techniques are critical for ensuring product safety without compromising therapeutic potency. The increasing number of approved gene therapies and expansion of viral vector production capacity are fueling demand for highly specialised filtration technologies tailored to small-batch biologics.

By process stage,

The downstream processing segment was dominant with 62.3% revenue share of the global filtration in the biologics market in 2024. Downstream filtration plays a vital role in separating and purifying biologic products. It encompasses virus removal, ultrafiltration, and sterile filtration to meet quality and safety standards. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting integrated, single-use filtration systems to streamline purification workflows, reduce contamination risk, and enhance productivity across biologics

The final fill/finish segment is expected to show the fastest growth in the predicted timeframe. The final fill and finish stage requires stringent sterile filtration to prevent microbial contamination before packaging. This step ensures product integrity and patient safety. High-performance microfilters and integrity testing systems are widely used to comply with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards. Automation and closed-system designs are enhancing precision and sterility during final drug formulation.

By end user,

The CMOs/CDMOs segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Contract manufacturing and development organisations are rapidly expanding filtration usage to handle diverse biologics portfolios. Flexible, modular, and single-use filtration solutions enable faster turnaround and scalable production. The outsourcing trend in biologics manufacturing continues to boost demand for high-throughput and regulatory-compliant filtration technologies.

Recent Developments



In June 2025, Creative Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, antigens, and assay kits, launched a novel line of Human Hybrid IgM Control Monoclonal Antibodies for research applications.

In February 2025, Zydus Lifesciences unveiled a vaccine used for the new strain of the influenza virus. In October 2024, Asahi Kasei Medical launched the PlanovaTM FG1, a next-generation virus removal filter with higher flux for the manufacture of biotherapeutics.



Filtration in Biologics Market Key Players List



Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma)

Sartorius AG

Danaher Corporation (Cytiva & Pall Life Sciences)

Thermo Fisher Scientific

3M Health Care (formerly Purification Solutions)

Repligen Corporation

Parker Hannifin (Bioscience Division)

GE Healthcare Life Sciences (now Cytiva)

Meissner Filtration Products

Asahi Kasei Medical (Planova filters)

EMD Millipore

Amazon Filters Ltd.

Cole-Parmer

Saint-Gobain Life Sciences Sterlitech Corporation



Segments Covered in The Report

By Filtration Type



Microfiltration



Cell harvesting

Clarification

Ultrafiltration



Protein concentration

Buffer exchange (UF/DF)

Nanofiltration



Endotoxin removal

Protein separation

Virus Filtration



Viral clearance

Mycoplasma control

Sterile Filtration



Final fill Aseptic processing



By Product Type



Membrane Filters



Microfiltration



Ultrafiltration



Nanofiltration

Reverse Osmosis

Pre-filters & Depth Media

Single-Use Systems (e.g., Cartridges, Capsules)

Filtration Accessories (e.g., Housings, Filter Holders) Others



By Biologic Type



Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

Vaccines

Recombinant Proteins

Cell & Gene Therapies

Blood-derived Products Shape, Picture

By Process Stage



Upstream Processing

Media filtration

Cell culture harvesting

Downstream Processing

Clarification

Purification

Concentration

Final Fill/Finish

Sterile filtration

Particulate removal Shape, Picture



By End User



Biopharmaceutical Companies

CMOs/CDMOs

Academic & Research Institutes Clinical Research Organisations

By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



