Filtration In Biologics Market: Trends, Growth Drivers And Opportunities (20242034)

Key Takeaways
- North America dominated the global filtration in the biologics market with a revenue share of 46.9% in 2024. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the upcoming years (2025–2030). By filtration type, the microfiltration segment led the market by capturing 31.4% revenue share in 2024. By filtration type, the virus filtration segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. By product type, the membrane filters segment dominated the market with a 57.1% share and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. By biologic type, the monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) segment held the 48.6% revenue share of the market in 2024. By biologic type, the cell & gene therapies segment is expected to register rapid growth over the projected period. By process stage, the downstream processing segment was dominant with 62.3% revenue share of the global filtration in the biologics market in 2024. By process stage, the final fill/finish segment is expected to show the fastest growth in the predicted timeframe. By end user, the biopharmaceutical companies segment led with 66.2% revenue share of the market in 2024. By end user, the CMOs/CDMOs segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.
What Is The Growth Potential Responsible For The Growth Of The Filtration In the Biologics Market?
The main drivers for filtration in the biologics market are the increasing production of complex biologics, stringent regulatory requirements for safety and purity, and growing demand for advanced filtration technologies like single-use systems and membrane filtration. The need to remove impurities, viruses, and endotoxins is paramount, as is the expansion of cell and gene therapies, which necessitate rigorous, specialised filtration.
What Are The Growing Trends Associated With The Filtration In the Biologics Market?
Single-use systems:
- The adoption of single-use filtration technologies is a major trend, driven by their cost-effectiveness, reduced risk of cross-contamination, and increased scalability.
Tangential Flow Filtration (TFF):
- TFF systems are seeing high demand due to their effectiveness in concentrating and purifying biologics, with the market projected to grow significantly.
Virus filtration:
- As regulatory requirements for viral clearance become more stringent, the demand for efficient and reliable virus filtration systems is rising, with this sub-market showing robust growth.
Technological innovation:
- Manufacturers are focusing on developing new membrane materials and improving the efficiency of existing filtration systems to meet the growing needs of biologics manufacturing.
Digitalisation:
- There is a growing opportunity to leverage digitalisation for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance of filtration systems to improve process control and efficiency.
What Is The Growing Challenge In The Filtration In the Biologics Market?
Key challenges in biologics filtration include the high cost of advanced filtration systems and ongoing operational expenses, which can lead to reduced product yield and speed. Other challenges involve stringent and evolving regulatory requirements, the complexity of handling large and complex biological molecules, and the emergence of alternative technologies that compete with traditional filtration methods.
Regional Analysis
How Did North America Dominate The Filtration In the Biologics Market In 2024?North America dominated the global filtration in the biologics market with a revenue share of 46.9% in 2024. North America dominates the biologics filtration market, driven by advanced biomanufacturing infrastructure and the presence of major players in the U.S. and Canada. High investments in biologics R&D, especially monoclonal antibodies and gene therapies
What Made The Asia Pacific Significantly Grow In The Filtration In the Biologics Market In 2024?
Segmental Insights
By filtration type,
The microfiltration segment led the market by capturing 31.4% revenue share in 2024. Microfiltration plays a critical role in biologics manufacturing by removing cell debris and particulate contaminants from process streams. It is mainly used in upstream and clarification steps to ensure media purity and protect downstream processes. The growing adoption of automated, single-use microfiltration systems is improving operational efficiency, sterility, and product yield across biopharmaceuticalThe virus filtration segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. Virus filtration is a key downstream process ensuring viral safety in biologics such as monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins cell and gene therapy manufacturing
By product type,
The membrane filters segment dominated the market with a 57.1% share and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Membrane filters represent the largest product category, offering high selectivity and reproducibility for bioprocess filtration. They are widely used in sterile filtration, virus removal, and clarification steps. Continuous improvements in membrane materials, such as hydrophilic polymers and asymmetric pore structures, are enhancing throughput and retention efficiency, making them vital for large-scale biologics manufacturing operations.
By biologic type,
The monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) segment held the 48.6% revenue share of the market in 2024. Filtration is crucial in monoclonal antibody (mAb) production to ensure purity, safety, and efficacy. It is used throughout the production process from cell culture
By process stage,
The downstream processing segment was dominant with 62.3% revenue share of the global filtration in the biologics market in 2024. Downstream filtration plays a vital role in separating and purifying biologic products. It encompasses virus removal, ultrafiltration, and sterile filtration to meet quality and safety standards. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting integrated, single-use filtration systems to streamline purification workflows, reduce contamination risk, and enhance productivity across biologics
The final fill/finish segment is expected to show the fastest growth in the predicted timeframe. The final fill and finish stage requires stringent sterile filtration to prevent microbial contamination before packaging. This step ensures product integrity and patient safety. High-performance microfilters and integrity testing systems are widely used to comply with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards. Automation and closed-system designs are enhancing precision and sterility during final drug formulation.
By end user,The biopharmaceutical companies segment led by 66.2% revenue share of the market in 2024. Biopharmaceutical companies represent the dominant end users, utilising filtration technologies across both development and commercial manufacturing. These firms rely on advanced filtration solutions to produce monoclonal antibodies, vaccines
The CMOs/CDMOs segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Contract manufacturing and development organisations are rapidly expanding filtration usage to handle diverse biologics portfolios. Flexible, modular, and single-use filtration solutions enable faster turnaround and scalable production. The outsourcing trend in biologics manufacturing continues to boost demand for high-throughput and regulatory-compliant filtration technologies.
Recent Developments
- In June 2025, Creative Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, antigens, and assay kits, launched a novel line of Human Hybrid IgM Control Monoclonal Antibodies for research applications. In February 2025, Zydus Lifesciences unveiled a vaccine used for the new strain of the influenza virus. In October 2024, Asahi Kasei Medical launched the PlanovaTM FG1, a next-generation virus removal filter with higher flux for the manufacture of biotherapeutics.
Filtration in Biologics Market Key Players List
- Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma) Sartorius AG Danaher Corporation (Cytiva & Pall Life Sciences) Thermo Fisher Scientific 3M Health Care (formerly Purification Solutions) Repligen Corporation Parker Hannifin (Bioscience Division) GE Healthcare Life Sciences (now Cytiva) Meissner Filtration Products Asahi Kasei Medical (Planova filters) EMD Millipore Amazon Filters Ltd. Cole-Parmer Saint-Gobain Life Sciences Sterlitech Corporation
Segments Covered in The Report
By Filtration Type
- Microfiltration
- Cell harvesting Clarification
- Protein concentration Buffer exchange (UF/DF)
- Endotoxin removal Protein separation
- Viral clearance Mycoplasma control
- Final fill Aseptic processing
By Product Type
- Membrane Filters
- Microfiltration Ultrafiltration Nanofiltration Reverse Osmosis
By Biologic Type
- Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Vaccines Recombinant Proteins Cell & Gene Therapies Blood-derived Products Shape, Picture
By Process Stage
- Upstream Processing Media filtration Cell culture harvesting Downstream Processing Clarification Purification Concentration Final Fill/Finish Sterile filtration Particulate removal Shape, Picture
By End User
- Biopharmaceutical Companies CMOs/CDMOs Academic & Research Institutes Clinical Research Organisations
By Region
- North America
- U.S. Canada
- China Japan India South Korea Thailand
- Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
- South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait
