Social Security COLA Benefit To Rise 2.8% In 2026

Social Security beneficiaries will see a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) beginning in January 2026. Social Security Administration Commissioner Frank Bisignano said the annual cost-of-living adjustment is one way to ensure benefits reflect today's economic realities.

The Social Security Administration said on Friday that the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 75 million Americans will increase 2.8% in 2026.

The Social Security Administration said that over the last decade, COLA increases have averaged about 3.1% and were 2.5% in 2025. Social Security beneficiaries will see a 2.8% COLA beginning in January 2026, with increased payments to nearly 7.5 million people receiving Supplemental Security Income beginning on Dec. 31, 2025.

Social Security Administration Commissioner's View

Frank Bisignano, the Social Security Administration Commissioner, said that the annual cost-of-living adjustment is one way to make sure benefits reflect today's economic realities and continue to provide a foundation of security.

“The cost-of-living adjustment is a vital part of how Social Security delivers on its mission,” Bisignano added.

