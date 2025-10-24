India, US 'Very Near' To A Trade Deal: Official

Representational Photo

New Delhi- India and the US are“very near” to concluding the proposed bilateral trade agreement, as both sides are converging on most issues, an official said on Friday.

The official said that the two countries are sorting out the language of the agreement.

“We are very near as far as deal is concerned,” the official said, adding that not much differences are there now for resolution.

Talks are progressing on the agreement and no new issues are acting as hurdle in the negotiations.“We are converging on most of the issues,” the official added.

Five rounds of talks have been completed so far for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement between the US and India.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that talks between India and the US for the proposed trade agreement are progressing, and expressed hope that both sides would work towards a fair and equitable agreement in the near future.

A team of Indian officials, headed by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, was in Washington last week to hold trade talks with their US counterparts. The three-day talks ended on October 17.

In February this year, leaders of India and the US directed officials to negotiate a proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

They have fixed a deadline to conclude the first tranche of the pact by the fall of 2025.

When asked about the November deadline, the official said:“We are hopeful”.