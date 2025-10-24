Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Touchstone Exploration Inc.


2025-10-24 10:08:08
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:41 AM EST - Touchstone Exploration Inc.: Announces a retail offer to raise up to £0.68 million via BookBuild by way of the issue of up to 6,181,818 new common shares with no par value in the capital of the Company at an issue price of 11 pence per Retail Offer Share. Touchstone Exploration Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.23.

MENAFN24102025000212011056ID1110243504

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search