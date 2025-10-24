403
Touchstone Exploration Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:41 AM EST - Touchstone Exploration Inc.: Announces a retail offer to raise up to £0.68 million via BookBuild by way of the issue of up to 6,181,818 new common shares with no par value in the capital of the Company at an issue price of 11 pence per Retail Offer Share. Touchstone Exploration Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.23.
