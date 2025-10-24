Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Appoints New Head Of State Agency For Protection Of Strategic Objects

President Ilham Aliyev Appoints New Head Of State Agency For Protection Of Strategic Objects


2025-10-24 10:06:05
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. A new head of the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Objects of Azerbaijan has been appointed, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, Sardar Safarov was appointed the agency's head.

MENAFN24102025000187011040ID1110243472

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search