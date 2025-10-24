403
President Ilham Aliyev Appoints New Head Of State Agency For Protection Of Strategic Objects
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. A new head of the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Objects of Azerbaijan has been appointed, Trend reports.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, Sardar Safarov was appointed the agency's head.
