Newcastle House Price Map Reveals How Much It Costs To Live Near Each Metro Stop

MENAFN - GetNews)



"“While designing our Newcastle artwork, we noticed so many people talking about house prices near Metro stops, but there wasn't an easy way to see it all in one place. We decided to create a visual Metro map that makes the data simple and fun to explore,” said Michael Adams, founder of Veranito."

Newcastle, UK - 24th October, 2025 - Following the online trend of finding an affordable home close to a Metro station, wall art prints brand Veranito has used data to map the average price of houses near each Metro stop, and compiled a list from the most expensive to cheapest place to live on the Tyne and Wear Metro map.

All 60 stations on the Tyne and Wear Metro are included in the study, as well as areas in the west end of Newcastle which are not served by the Metro.

A key factor many homeowners in Newcastle and the North East consider when looking for a place to live is the proximity to the nearest Metro station. This is usually for commuting to work, or being close to Newcastle city centre for leisure and shopping.

“While designing our Newcastle artwork, we noticed so many people talking about house prices near Metro stops, but there wasn't an easy way to see it all in one place. We decided to create a visual Metro map that makes the data simple and fun to explore,” said Michael Adams, founder of Veranito.

Veranito took the house prices from leading websites including UK Land Registry and used the mean average. All sold prices for flats and houses were used within half a mile range of each Metro stop, with more densely populated areas or Metro stops with close proximity to each other using a quarter mile range.

The most expensive place to live is Ilford Road, in the leafy suburb of Gosforth, with an average house price of £407,000. In second and third place are West Jesmond and Jesmond, costing £391,000 and £361,000 respectively.

The cheapest place to live on the Metro line is Pallion in Sunderland, with an average price of £87,000 for a home.

The top 10 most expensive places to live are dominated by Newcastle and North Tyneside. Newcastle occupies six of the top 10 places, while North Tyneside has the remaining four.

The most expensive place to live in Gateshead is East Boldon which comes in at 13th place overall. Seaburn is the most expensive in Sunderland, with Brockley Whins being the most expensive in South Tyneside.

In a huge surprise, there is a £150,000 price difference between two Metro stations with only one stop between them. The average house price in Tynemouth is £353,000 while you can live 1 stop away in North Shields with an average price of £203,000.

For those looking to set up home in North Tyneside, North Shields looks to be the best bargain, being incredibly close to the coast, while being significantly cheaper to alternatives such as Whitley Bay, Cullercoats and Tynemouth.

Those looking for the best bang for their buck may look towards Gateshead. Still on the Metro and with close links to Newcastle, houses are more affordable than places in Newcastle and North Tyneside, while being close to the city centre of Newcastle.

You can find the full list of 60 Metro stations with the average house prices including the motion video on the Veranito website now.

About Veranito

Veranito is a Newcastle based print studio known for it's collections of personality-driven wall art and prints with a colourful but minimalist taste, inspired by pop culture and current events.