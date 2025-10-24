Sri Lanka Sees 8 Pct Drop In Marriages In 2024
Colombo: Sri Lanka recorded a notable decline in marriages in 2024, according to the latest data from the Department of Census and Statistics.
A total of 139,290 marriages were registered in 2024, marking an 8 percent decrease from 2023, the data showed.
In 2022, the year of the economic crisis, 171,140 marriages were registered across the country.
Earlier, official data showed a sharp fall in births. According to the statistical agency, 220,761 births were recorded in 2024, compared to 301,706 in 2020.
