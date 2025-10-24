Rajasthan: Administrators Appointed For Municipal Corporations

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 24 (IANS) The Bhajan Lal government in Rajasthan has issued orders appointing administrators for the municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Kota.

According to a notification from the Department of Local Self-Governance, the tenure of the municipal corporations in these three cities will end on November 9.

Following the expiry of the term, the respective Divisional Commissioners will take charge as administrators until a new elected board is constituted. The move aims to ensure continuity in urban administration, though officials anticipate that several public services could face disruption.

Jaipur Divisional Commissioner has been appointed as the administrator for both the Jaipur Heritage and Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporations.

Likewise, the divisional commissioners of Jodhpur and Kota have been designated as administrators of their respective city corporations.

The government has also decided to integrate the administrative functions of the municipal corporations in these cities to enhance efficiency and coordination. This arrangement will continue until fresh elections and the formation of new municipal boards.

With the end of the municipal board's tenure, the terms of the mayors and councillors will also conclude. Consequently, important public services - such as ration card amendments, domicile and caste certificates, income certificates, RTE verifications, and police verifications - are likely to be impacted. Previously, these services were processed smoothly through local councillors.

In their absence, citizens may now need to seek endorsements from MPs, MLAs, or gazetted officers, potentially leading to delays and additional procedural hurdles.

Officials said that the state government is planning to conduct elections under the "One State, One Election" policy.

Under this initiative, administrators are currently employed in several urban bodies in the state. By February 2026, the term of the boards in all urban bodies in the state will expire. Elections will likely be held simultaneously in all bodies.

According to sources in the Directorate of Autonomous Governance, the term of 50 urban bodies will expire in December this year. Next year, the term of 90 will expire in January and one body in February.