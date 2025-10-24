United Kingdom Cardiology Kols Fair-Market Value Compensation Rates Report 2025: An Independent Reference For Negotiations With Thought Leaders (Kols) And Healthcare Providers (Hcps)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities include setting competitive fair-market value rates to mitigate compliance risks and enhance negotiations with Key Opinion Leaders in UK cardiology. Early KOL engagement, pre-clinical or in early clinical phases, remains underutilized, representing a strategic advantage for proactive organizations.

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fair-Market Value Compensation Rates for Cardiology KOLs - United Kingdom" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Thought Leader Compensation United Kingdom Cardiology report presents fair-market value (FMV) hourly and half-day compensation rates for UK-based KOLs in Cardiology, by percentiles, with averages, for six (6) activities, and for four (4) levels of Thought Leader influences (rare, international, national and local).

Activities include general consulting, speaking, and advisory board for commercial and scientific matters.

These defensible market-based rate data are built directly from industry compensation paid to Healthcare Practitioners (HCPs) and Thought Leaders (KOLs). All KOL FMV rates reports represent fair-market value established using our reliable methodology of collecting data from industry professionals involved in defining compensation levels for exchanges with KOLs worldwide.

Establishing fair-market value compensation rates will:



reduce the external perception of inappropriate inducement and limit regulatory and compliance risks.

provide an independent reference for negotiations with Thought Leaders (KOLs) and Healthcare Providers (HCPs).

refine and support the development of fee schedules that are aligned with market conditions. competitively position the organization and support good business practices.

The data included in each report are an aggregate of collected data and not individual rates. In no event, companies and individuals who provided the data are identified to protect their identity.

Thought Leader Compensation United Kingdom Cardiology

Payments made to physicians and thought leaders have been under scrutiny for a few years and companies have been working to adjust their rates to level with industry standards.

Nothing in this study constitutes financial or legal advice and we provide the contents of the study for information purposes only. This study may not be lent, resold, hired out or otherwise disposed of by way of trade in any form of binding or cover other than that in which it is published, without the prior written consent of the publisher.

INSIGHT

Research shows that less than 25% of pharmaceutical organizations begin working and involving Key Opinion Leaders during or before the clinical phase. Most - 63% - wait during phases 2 and 3 to start exchanging with Thought Leaders.

Key Topics Covered:



Use of the Publisher's Copyrighted Materials

Research Methodology

Definitions

Therapeutic Area

Thought Leader Levels

Flat Rates

Hourly Rates

Flat Rates

Advisory Board Lead

Advisory Board Non-lead

Consulting Scientific/Clinical Content

Consulting Commercial Content

Speaking Scientific/Clinical Content

Speaking Commercial Content

Hourly Rates

Advisory Board Lead

Advisory Board Non-lead

Consulting Scientific/Clinical Content

Consulting Commercial Content

Speaking Scientific/Clinical Content Speaking Commercial Content

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900