Just In Time For Fall Carmel, Cream, And Honey, Introduced To Pure Parima Luxe Hotel Collection

Lumberton, New Jersey - Pure Parima, the award-winning crafted Egyptian cotton lifestyle brand, has released three new colors, cream, caramel, and honey, to the Triple Luxe Sateen Hotel Collection.

The sheets from Pure Parima are made from certified Egyptian cotton and are free from harmful chemicals, giving customers their best night's sleep. With a variety of colors to choose from, the new addition of cream, caramel, and honey is a perfect complement to the fall palette. Autumn is defined by warm colors, and these new additions are designed to intertwine beautifully with holiday décor while preserving the collection's hallmark feel and performance.

Parima Ijaz, Founder of Pure Parima, shares,“We designed these new colors not as trends, but as timeless tones that feel as natural in fall as they do year-round. With Cream, Caramel, and Honey, we're offering our customers even more ways to create a sleep sanctuary that feels personal and elegant.”

The Triple Luxe Sateen collection is made with extra-long, hand-picked Egyptian cotton fibers with a triple embroidered stitch. This collection is the most luxurious, opaque, and softest sateen fabric from Pure Parima.

Known for being the softest and most luxurious sheets, these three new hues are the perfect blend of warm and silky, designed to keep sleepers cozy without the extra heat. These fall shades are available in duvet sets, sheets, or pillowcase sets – all the pieces to craft the ideal sleep sanctuary in your own home.

The sheet and pillow set or the duvet set is available in Queen, King, and California King in each of the three new colors. For more information on the new fall colors from Pure Parima, visit .

About Pure Parima

Pure Parima is an elevated lifestyle brand known for its meticulously crafted luxury products, starting with the highest-quality Egyptian cotton bedding. As an industry leader in premium home goods, Pure Parima is committed to superior craftsmanship and eco-friendly practices. What began as a luxury bedding company has now grown into a destination for wellness-inspired living, offering beautifully made essentials to support health, relaxation, and an elevated lifestyle.