Celebrating Over A Decade Of Dedicated Home Plus Care Service From Rainbow Care Homes In Wichita

"Rainbow Care Homes Logo"Choosing the right care setting for yourself or a loved one is one of the most important decisions you can make. At Rainbow Care Homes, we provide a true home experience-personalized, compassionate care delivered in a warm, residential setting. As a locally owned and operated home plus, we're proud to serve Wichita and surrounding communities by offering a safe, comfortable environment where residents thrive through daily activities, quality meals, and individualized support.

What Is A Home Plus?

A home plus is a licensed residential setting designed to provide long-term care for up to 12 residents. Unlike larger facilities, home plus living allows residents to enjoy the comfort of a real home while still receiving the daily assistance, supervision, and care they need. At Rainbow Care Homes, our team focuses on maintaining dignity, independence, and quality of life while offering support tailored to each resident.

Our Services Include:

● Assistance with activities of daily living (bathing, dressing, grooming, meals)

● Medication management by certified staff

● 24/7 supervision and support

● Nutritious home-style meals and snacks

● Social and recreational activities

● Housekeeping and laundry services

Who Might Benefit?

Rainbow Care Homes is an excellent option for individuals who:

● Require more support than can be provided at home but don't want the environment of a large nursing facility

● Are living with chronic health conditions or mobility challenges

● Need daily medication reminders and assistance

● Value a close-knit, home-like environment with individualized attention

● Want to remain socially engaged through activities and companionship

What Makes Rainbow Care Homes Different?

At Rainbow Care Homes, we believe care should be personal, not institutional.

That's why our homes are:

● Truly Residential – Our settings look, feel, and function like a family home, not a medical facility.

● Personalized – With smaller resident numbers, staff can focus on each person's unique needs.

● Engaging – From gardening to games to community involvement, residents enjoy meaningful activities that keep them active and connected.

● Compassionate – Our trained caregivers approach every task with patience, respect,and dignity.

How Do Referrals Work?

Families often discover Rainbow Care Homes through word of mouth, healthcare providers, or community partners. Referrals can come from:

● Hospital or rehab discharge planners

● Physicians and nurse practitioners

● Case managers or social workers

● Family members seeking a supportive, long-term living option

