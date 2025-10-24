Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Calls For Adopting ICJ Opinion To Alleviate Humanitarian Crisis In Palestine

2025-10-24 09:06:09
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) China on Thursday called on the international community to adopt the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as a guide to effectively alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the international community needs to make unremitting efforts to reach a comprehensive, just, and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue as soon as possible.

It added that the ICJ advisory opinion clearly states that the Israeli occupation is obligated to cooperate with the United Nations and its agencies to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Foreign Ministry affirmed that China's position on the Palestinian issue is consistent and clear, and that it adheres to justice and firmly supports the just cause of the Palestinian people.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) affirmed last Wednesday that the Israeli occupation is obligated to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, including aid provided by UN agencies. (QNA)

