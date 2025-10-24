403
European Union Backs Age Limit For Social Media Access
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) European Union leaders have expressed support for establishing an age threshold for access to social media platforms, while maintaining national authority over implementation.
In a statement adopted during the EU summit in Brussels, the European Council emphasized the importance of protecting minors by setting a digital age of maturity for social media access, in full respect of national competencies.
Under the new regulations, access to social media platforms will be restricted to users aged 16 and above. The measures are scheduled to take effect in December.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently called for a unified minimum age across the EU for social media usage.
The Commission is currently developing the technical framework for age restrictions, including an age verification app aimed at safeguarding minors online, as well as establishing reliable systems to verify age for content deemed inappropriate for children.
