Toronto Coalition To Rally Against Anti-Immigrant Hate Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Solidarity TO, a coalition of progressive labour, anti-racist and community organizations, has called a unity rally on Saturday, Oct. 25 at 11:30 a.m. to oppose the attempt by far-right hate group“Canada First” to bring their anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim message to Queen's Park.

The United Steelworkers union is a member organization to Community Solidarity TO.

“We are sending a clear message that Torontonians reject the scapegoating of immigrants and the Muslim community,” said Andria Babbington, president of the Toronto and York Region Labour Council.“This group tried to bring their hate to Christie Pits on September 13 and failed. We urge people to come out once again to say that immigrants are welcome here and hate has no place in our city.”

“Canada First” is a far-right group that has called for mass deportation of people of non-European or non-Christian descent. Taking inspiration from UK fascist Tommy Robinson, they seek to blame immigrants for the crises in housing, jobs and social services. This is part of a growing threat around the world from the far-right.

“It is failed government policies that are driving housing and affordability crises in this country,” said Carolyn Egan, president of the Steelworkers Toronto Area Council.“We reject attempts to divide us and shift the blame, and we oppose those government policies that create the ground the far-right is trying to build on.”

The Community Solidarity TO rally“No to Hate – Everyone Belongs” will take place on Saturday, Oct. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the north end of Queen's Park Crescent (Museum subway south entrance).

