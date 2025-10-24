Autonomix Medical, Inc. Featured In Two Innovation In Interventional Cardiology Podium Presentations At The Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics® (TCT®) Annual Scientific Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the“Company”), a medical device company dedicated to advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced it will be featured in two podium presentations at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics(TC) Annual Scientific Conference (TCT 2025) being held October 25-28, 2025 in San Francisco, CA.

The presentations will highlight positive results from the initial phase of Autonomix's first-in-human proof-of-concept clinical study evaluating the safety and effectiveness of delivering transvascular energy to ablate relevant problematic nerves and mitigate pain in patients with pancreatic cancer pain.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: Illuminating the Nervous System with Transvascular Precision-Guided Technology

Session: Innovation Session 7: Percutaneous Denervation for the Treatment of Chronic Diseases

Presenter: Robert S. Schwartz, MD, FACC

Date and Time: Monday, October 27, at 7:30 AM PDT

Location: Innovation Theater, Hall E, Exhibition Level, Moscone North

Title: Pain Mitigation in Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma: An Analysis of Denervation via Transvascular RF Energy-Based Ablation

Session: Hypertension and Renal (and other organ system) Denervation - 2

Presenter: Robert S. Schwartz, MD, FACC

Date and Time: Monday, October 27, at 9:00 AM PDT

Location: Station 5, Halls B-C, Exhibition Level, Moscone South

About TCT 2025

TCT 2025 is a comprehensive 4-day educational conference, sponsored by the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF), taking place October 25-28, 2025, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California. Founded by Dr. Martin B. Leon, the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics® (TCT®) conference is the annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation® (CRF®) and the world's foremost educational forum specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine. Debuting as a small gathering of 150 in 1988, TCT® now attracts thousands of attendees from around the world. Every year, TCT® features major medical research breakthroughs and gathers leading researchers and clinicians from around the world to present and discuss the latest evidence-based research.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company's first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.

