Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CPI Report: Annual Inflation Rate Comes In Lower Than Expected At 3% In September

2025-10-24 09:00:44
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected in September, according to a delayed CPI report released on Friday due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown.

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), on a seasonally adjusted basis, CPI rose 0.3% in September, after rising 0.4% in August.

This puts the annual rate at 3% before the seasonal adjustment. 

AsiaNet News

