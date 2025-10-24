CPI Report: Annual Inflation Rate Comes In Lower Than Expected At 3% In September

U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected in September, according to a delayed CPI report released on Friday due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown.

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), on a seasonally adjusted basis, CPI rose 0.3% in September, after rising 0.4% in August.

This puts the annual rate at 3% before the seasonal adjustment.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.