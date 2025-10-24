Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 7 Voting Results: Who Is Leading And Who's Falling Behind?

Competition among housemates is reaching a tipping point as Bigg Boss Telugu 9 enters Week 7. With nominations rolling out, fans are keenly tracking voting trends to see which contestants are performing well in the eyes of the public and who might be in danger. Initial insights into the voting trends paint a picture of rosy nominees versus glum ones choking for survival.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 7 Voting Results

These housemates were nominated for elimination this week:

Sanjana Galrani

Rithu Chowdary

Thanuja

Kalyan Padala

Sreenivasa Sayee

Ramu Rathod

Ramya Moksha

Divya Velamuri

These eight contestants are put to fight against each other as one of them will be evicted from the Bigg Boss house during the upcoming episode.

Front-Runners in Voting

Based on the early prediction polls and fan discussions being conducted online, Thanuja is evidently leading the voting charts of Bigg Boss. She has won the hearts of the audience for her consistency and strategic gameplay. Meanwhile, very close to her is Kalyan Padala, who keeps rallying behind his loyal supporters. Divya Velamuri is showing strong voting numbers, putting her comfortably in the third position. Contestants like Sanjana Galrani and Ramu Rathod, meanwhile, are neither very high in votes nor very low, staying somewhere in the middle.

Contestants at Risk

Some housemates are reportedly failing to gather enough votes this week. Rithu Chowdary, Sreenivasa Sayee, and Ramya Moksha are all consolidating the bottom of early voting trends. If these contestants are not able to generate more support with their gameplay in the coming episodes, they may very well find themselves in the danger zone during the next elimination.

What to Expect

Voting lines are very much open, and thus, results will be declared on the bigg boss Weekend episode. Early insight thus is just a trend of online polling and fan engagement, and these results may change radically in the last minute as the voting lines close. Surprises may unfold with every passing moment, especially with voting tension rising in Week 7.