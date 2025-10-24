Holley Performance Brands To Release Third Quarter 2025 Results On November 7, 2025
|Date:
|Friday, November 7, 2025
|Time:
|8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
|Dial-In #:
| United States: 1-877-407-4019 (Toll Free)
United States: 1-201-689-8337 (Toll)
|Access Code:
|13754501
Alternatively, the conference call will be webcast at:
Event URL:
For those unable to participate, a telephone replay recording will be available until Friday, November 14, 2025. To access the replay, please call 877-660-6853 (Toll Free) or 201-612-7415 (Toll) and enter confirmation code 13754501. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the Company's website.
About Holley Performance Brands
Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) leads in the design, manufacturing and marketing of high-performance products for automotive enthusiasts. The company owns and manages a portfolio of iconic brands, catering to a diverse community of enthusiasts passionate about the customization and performance of their vehicles. Holley Performance Brands distinguishes itself through a strategic focus on four consumer vertical groupings, including Domestic Muscle, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing, ensuring a wide-ranging impact across the automotive aftermarket industry. Renowned for its innovative approach and strategic acquisitions, Holley Performance Brands is committed to enhancing the enthusiast experience and driving growth through innovation. For more information on Holley Performance Brands and its dedication to automotive excellence, visit .
Contact:
Investor Relations:
Anthony Rozmus / Neel Sikka / Jenna Kozlowski
Solebury Strategic Communications
203-428-3224
...
Media Relations Contacts:
Jordan Moore, ... / Sydney Goggans, ...
Tiny Mighty Communications
615-454-2913
