BTC Price Climbs As Investors Await CPI, Trade Talks Between Trump And Xi



Binance Coin and Ethereum led gains among altcoins, outperforming Bitcoin.

Grayscale's Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits as retail chatter climbed within 'extremely high' territory. According to Glassnode, when spot Bitcoin ETF flows stabilize or turn positive, it has historically signaled renewed demand and the start of a market recovery.

Bitcoin (BTC) and other major cryptocurrencies gained in early morning trade on Friday amid signs of easing U.S.-China trade tensions and anticipation ahead of key inflation data due later in the day.

Bitcoin's price rose 1.5% in the last 24 hours, trading at around $111,100. However, retail sentiment around the apex cryptocurrency on Stocktwits continued to trend in 'bearish' territory as chatter fell to 'normal' from 'high' levels over the past day.

Meanwhile, Grayscale's Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) edged 0.9% higher in pre-market trade and was among the top trending tickers on the platform before the opening bell. Retail sentiment around the BTC ETF improved to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish', accompanied by chatter at 'extremely high' levels.

“Spot Bitcoin ETFs are seeing net outflows, which have often clustered around local market lows as sentiment unwinds,” on-chain analytics firm Glassnode said.“When flows stabilize or turn positive, it has historically aligned with renewed demand and the early stages of trend recovery.”

All Eyes On CPI Data

Investors are closely watching Friday's release of the September Consumer Price Index, one of the few major federal data sets being published amid the ongoing U.S. government shutdown. The inflation report, originally scheduled for October 15, will be the final economic reading before the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week.

A softer CPI print could bolster expectations for additional rate cuts this year, while higher-than-expected inflation could derail that outlook and pressure risk assets.

On the geopolitical front, China's Vice Premier He Lifeng will be meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday in Malaysia to“discuss important issues” around bilateral trade ties. President Donald Trump also confirmed that he is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping next week in South Korea.

BNB Leads Altcoin Gains After Trump Pardon

Among the leading altcoins, Binance Coin (BNB) led gains, climbing 1.9% in the last 24 hours to about $1,120 after Binance co-founder and former CEO Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao was granted a pardon by Trump. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BNB edged higher into 'neutral' territory as chatter rose to 'normal' from 'low' levels.

Ethereum (ETH) also gained 1.9% though retail sentiment remained 'bearish.' Ethereum's price was trading just below $4,000. Ripple's native token XRP (XRP) and Solana (SOL) gained around 1.6% each in the last 24 hours. Cardano (ADA) rose 1.3%, while Dogecoin (DOGE) edged 0.7% higher.

The only altcoin in the red among the top 10 by market capitalization was Tron (TRX). Tron's price fell 3.6% in the last 24 hours. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the token trended in 'neutral' territory.

Coinglass data showed that liquidations stood at $224 million in the last 24 hours. Around $94 million came from long bets - traders who expected the price to rise – while the other $130 came from short positions.

The overall cryptocurrency market rose by 1.2% in the last 24 hours, with a market capitalization of around $3.83 trillion. On the equities side, shares of Strategy (MSTR), the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, rose 2.1% in pre-market trade. Meanwhile, shares of Ethereum-backed digital asset treasury (DAT) firm Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) gained more than 2.8%. Crypto-exchange Coinbase (COIN) climbed around 2.6%.

