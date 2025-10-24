Kurnool Bus Tragedy: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Expresses Shock, Orders Inquiry

Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep concern over the bus mishap near Kurnool in the early hours of Friday and directed the ministers and officials to "rush immediately to the spot" and "take up relief measures", the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

It may be noted that a private travel bus proceeding from Hyderabad to Bangalore met with an accident and caught fire near Chinnatekuru village of Kallur mandal in Kurnool district, resulting in the deaths of several persons and injuries to others. "The injured were rushed to Kurnool General Hospital".

Ministers Rush to the Spot

The Chief Minister, who is on a three-day UAE tour immediately after receiving information, conducted a teleconference with ministers and officials and asked them to rush immediately to the accident spot. He talked to Ministers, Chief Secretary, DGP and Kurnool district collector and asked them to take immediate measures to identify the bodies and to hand them over to their relatives. He ordered an inquiry into the incident, the release said.

Responding to the Chief Minister's directions, Minister for Transport M Ramprasad Reddy, Minister for Home Vangalapudi Anita and Director General of Police Harishkumar Gupta rushed to the spot.

The minister for Transport directed the transport officials to check the fitness and permits of private travel buses, giving priority to the safety of people.

Compensation Announced

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Home Vangalapudi Anita, expressing serious concern over the mishap, assured the Government's help for the families of the victims. The minister announced ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to those injured in the mishap.

Meanwhile, Ministers including K Atchannaidu, BC Janardhana Reddy, Satyakumar Yadav, NMD Farooq, TG Bharath and Anagani Satyaprasad and other ministers expressed serious concern over the incident and condoled the death of passengers.

Meanwhile, the Kurnool district administration set up control rooms in the collectorate with Phone Numbers 08518-277305, 9121101059, 9121101061 and 9121101075, hospital help desk numbers 9494609814.

